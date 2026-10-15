Ghana seeks long-term mining investments that benefit local communities – Armah-Kofi Buah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has reaffirmed Ghana’s readiness to partner with Guangdong Shengmai Tech Co. Ltd. to explore investment opportunities in the country’s mineral sector.
Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Chinese company, Mr Buah said Ghana was interested in investors who looked beyond short-term profits and demonstrated a commitment to developing the communities in which they operated.
He also emphasised the importance of responsible mining practices, urging investors to prioritise environmental protection and the restoration of degraded mining areas.
Mr Buah said Ghana expected mining companies to adopt sustainable practices that protect the environment while improving livelihoods in mining communities.
The delegation, led by Tang Zhong Chun, expressed the company’s interest in expanding its operations into Ghana, citing the country’s rich mineral resources, peaceful environment and investment potential.
Mr Tang highlighted the use of modern electromagnetic technology for mineral exploration, saying it could significantly reduce the time and resources required for exploration while promoting environmental sustainability and value addition.
He said the company was willing to work with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and other relevant agencies to identify opportunities where its expertise could support the development of Ghana’s mineral sector.
Mr Tang also outlined the company’s long-term plans to establish a gold refinery and introduce a gold branding initiative in Ghana.
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