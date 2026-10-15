How does a Ghanaian team make it to the BAL?

First, what is the BAL, and why does it matter?

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) is Africa’s premier men’s club basketball competition. A partnership between NBA Africa and FIBA, basketball’s international governing body, the league brings clubs from across the continent together to compete for the continental title.

For players, it offers the chance to compete professionally in Africa and showcase their talent to an international audience. For clubs, it creates opportunities to build a following, attract partners and strengthen the organisation behind the team.

The league is also exploring permanent franchises, with the aim of encouraging longer-term investment in teams, facilities and player development.

For Ghana, a place in the BAL would mean more than continental representation. It would put a Ghanaian club alongside some of Africa’s strongest teams, expose local talent to a wider audience and give young players a visible example of where their talent could take them. It could also strengthen the case for greater investment in basketball infrastructure, player development and the commercial growth of the sport.

Domestic success opens the door to continental competition, but Ghana does not have an automatic place in the BAL. Its route runs through the Road to BAL, the qualifying competition organised by FIBA Africa. Spintex Knights, three-time Greater Accra Basketball League champions, have represented Ghana in successive campaigns after winning the domestic league.

There are two main stages to navigate: the initial group phase and the Elite 16. For the upcoming campaign, those qualifiers take place in October and November 2026, with qualification for the 2027 BAL season at stake.

The Road to Qualification

Spintex Knights’ journey begins in Tripoli, Libya, from 21–25 October 2026.

The club has been drawn in West Division Group B alongside Energie Basketball Club of Benin, AS Douanes of Burkina Faso, NPA Pythons of Liberia and Red Flames of Sierra Leone.

The task is to finish in the top two to secure a place in the West Division Elite 16.

Before the club can think about the BAL itself, it must earn the right to keep going.

The Elite 16 is the final qualifying stage, split between the West and East Divisions. Its field includes teams advancing from the opening groups, alongside clubs granted direct entry or wildcard places.

The West Division tournament is scheduled for 10–15 November in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The top two finishers in the division secure BAL qualification.

In the previous two campaigns, the West Division format required teams to finish in the top two of their Elite 16 group and then win a semifinal. That semifinal victory secured qualification, with both finalists earning BAL places before playing for the division title.

Two Campaigns, One Goal

In 2024, on their first Road to BAL attempt, Spintex Knights became the first Ghanaian club to reach the Elite 16.

In 2025, the club returned and went further, reaching the West Division semifinals in Praia, Cape Verde. A 93–82 defeat to Jeunesse Club d’Abidjan ended the campaign, with JCA Kings securing the BAL place Spintex Knights had been fighting for.

The two campaigns demonstrated that a Ghanaian club could compete beyond the country’s borders. The next step is to convert that progress into qualification for the continent’s premier club competition.

But progress on the court requires resources off it.

The $200,000 Question

For Spintex Knights, the upcoming campaign requires approximately US$200,000 to support its continental ambitions. International travel, accommodation, transportation, training and preparation, player welfare, equipment and tournament-related logistics all contribute to the cost of competing at this level.

For a club representing Ghana on the continental stage, securing these resources is a major undertaking. It requires more than the commitment of players and technical staff. Corporate sponsorship, strategic partnerships, institutional backing and community support all have a role to play in making the campaign possible.

The investment also carries implications beyond the club itself. Competing at this level can give Ghanaian players greater exposure, provide valuable experience against some of the continent’s strongest teams and create a stronger platform for local talent to attract opportunities. A successful campaign could help build interest in the domestic game, encourage investment in basketball development and give younger players a clearer pathway towards elite competition.

However, these opportunities depend on Ghanaian clubs being able to participate and compete. When the financial demands of international basketball become a barrier, the consequences can extend beyond a single campaign. Players may lose valuable opportunities for exposure and development, while the country risks missing opportunities to grow its profile and strengthen its place in African basketball.

What Is at Stake for Ghanaian Basketball?

Spintex Knights return to the Road to BAL with lessons from two campaigns and a clear objective: to secure Ghana’s first appearance in the Basketball Africa League.

The club has already shown that it can progress through the qualifying stages. The challenge now is to assemble the resources required to take the next step.

The question is about what Ghanaian basketball stands to gain when a local club reaches the continental stage, and what could be lost if financial constraints prevent that opportunity from being pursued.

What happens to the ambitions of Ghanaian players if the pathway to continental competition exists, but the resources to pursue it do not? What does it mean for the future of the domestic game if Ghanaian clubs can earn their place on the court but struggle to finance the journey?

These are questions that extend beyond Spintex Knights. They speak to the kind of basketball future Ghana wants to build, the opportunities available to its players and the investment required to make those opportunities sustainable.

The journey to the BAL begins on the court, but getting there requires a collective effort off it. For Spintex Knights, the task is to compete for qualification. For potential sponsors, partners, and supporters, the opportunity is to help Ghanaian basketball take a step it has yet to achieve.

Ghana has the talent. The challenge is to give that talent the resources and platform to compete.

Visit ascent.spintexknights.com to learn more and support the journey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.