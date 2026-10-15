GHATOF demands compensation for 85 businesses affected by La Pleasure Beach demolition

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has demanded compensation for 85 businesses affected by the demolition at La Pleasure Beach, warning that about 4,000 jobs, largely held by women, have been put at risk.

The federation also called for the displaced traders to be given the first right of refusal in any redevelopment of the beachfront, questioning why businesses with operating permits were demolished without proper notice.

At a meeting with the affected traders on Wednesday, October 15, GHATOF said many of the businesses had operated at the beach for decades, contributing to the local economy through taxes, tourism levies and other statutory payments.

The federation is seeking accountability from the relevant district assemblies and public institutions that issued operating permits to some of the affected businesses.

GHATOF President Seth Ocran said the federation would pursue compensation for the traders and advocate for their inclusion in any future redevelopment plans.

He warned that the treatment of businesses that had obtained official permits could undermine investor confidence in Ghana's tourism sector.

The demolition has particularly affected women engaged in food vending, general trading and the sale of arts and crafts.

Some traders say they have lost their main sources of income, along with equipment and other investments made in preparation for the December festive season, one of the busiest periods for tourism-related businesses.

The federation argues that the impact extends beyond the loss of business structures, threatening livelihoods and employment opportunities linked to the beachfront economy.

GHATOF is therefore calling for the concerns of the displaced traders to be addressed as authorities consider the future of the site.

The demand for a first right of refusal is intended to allow the affected businesses to return if commercial activities resume after redevelopment.

The dispute has also raised questions about the protection afforded to businesses operating under permits issued by public institutions and the obligations of authorities when such businesses are displaced.

GHATOF said it will continue pressing for compensation and meaningful engagement with the affected traders over the future of La Pleasure Beach.

The federation maintains that the treatment of the businesses will have implications not only for the displaced traders but also for confidence in Ghana's tourism investment environment.

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