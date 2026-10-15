Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Kojo Bonsu, presents credentials to Nepalese President

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People’s Republic of China, Kojo Bonsu, has presented his credentials to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel.
The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President’s Office in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
The meeting highlighted opportunities to strengthen diplomatic relations between Ghana and Nepal, with President Paudel expressing appreciation for Mr Bonsu’s diplomatic engagements and efforts to promote Ghana’s image in Asia.
“We have already heard and read a lot of amazing things he has done and is doing,” President Paudel said.
“Ambassador Bonsu’s dynamic engagement with the diaspora, his drive for investment, and his commitment to projecting Ghana’s image positively in Asia are truly commendable. We follow his work with admiration.”
President Paudel said Mr Bonsu’s efforts supported President John Dramani Mahama’s Rebuilding Ghana Agenda, which seeks to restore economic growth, strengthen international partnerships and position Ghana as a destination for opportunity and progress.
In response, Mr Bonsu conveyed President Mahama’s greetings, along with those of the Ghanaian people, to the Government and people of Nepal. He also reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to South-South cooperation.
Mr Bonsu highlighted cultural similarities between the two countries, referring to the ceremonial chariots he rode in during the presentation of his credentials.
President Paudel expressed his government’s willingness to deepen diplomatic relations with Ghana through practical cooperation.
“We see great potential in our two nations,” he said. “Nepal is ready to deepen our friendship with Ghana through exchanges of cultural heritages, socioeconomic cooperation, and educational exchanges. Our cultures are rich, our youth are vibrant, and our economies have much to share and learn from each other.”
The two leaders also discussed potential areas of collaboration, including student scholarship programmes, cultural festivals, agricultural technology trade and tourism promotion.
The ceremony ended with both sides expressing optimism about strengthening relations between Ghana and Nepal through mutual respect, friendship and shared prosperity.
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