Football | National

Vincent Assafuah petitions CHRAJ to investigate alleged irregularities in 2026 World Cup visa arrangements

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  15 October 2026 8:18pm
Vincent Ekow Assafuah
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The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate suspected corruption and administrative irregularities in the allocation and management of visa opportunities linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a petition on Thursday, October 15, the MP named the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, alongside private entities including TRIBE Culture Fest and the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), and called for an independent investigation into their roles.

Mr Assafuah is asking CHRAJ to investigate discrepancies in beneficiary lists, the verification of individuals presented as institutional personnel, the selection criteria used to allocate visa opportunities, and the handling of payments and sponsorship proceeds.

According to the petition, a list of 102 names submitted in connection with the NSA reportedly contained only 15 individuals who could be verified as personnel through the records examined.

The Old Tafo MP said the discrepancy requires an explanation supported by documentary evidence.

He has also called for scrutiny of the GTA’s reported allocation of 400 United States visa slots and 800 Canadian slots, including the selection procedures, approvals and use of sponsorship proceeds.

The petition cites a reported July 2026 request by 14 GTA regional directors for explanations about the allocation and the utilisation of funds.

It further raises concerns over alleged payments of about GH¢2,250 per person under arrangements involving GHATOF, questioning whether visa fees were paid and whether money collected from applicants was refunded.

Mr Assafuah has urged CHRAJ to obtain the relevant agreements, correspondence, beneficiary lists and financial records, establish the responsibilities of the institutions and individuals involved, and determine whether any public officer abused their position or breached administrative duties.

He stressed that the allegations should not be treated as established findings and asked the Commission to make appropriate recommendations or refer evidence of suspected criminal conduct to the relevant authorities where warranted.

The petition invokes Articles 218(a) and 218(e) of the 1992 Constitution and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Act, 1993 (Act 456).

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