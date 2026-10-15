GHS begins Yellow Fever vaccination campaign in three Upper West districts

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Health Service has started a Yellow Fever Reactive Vaccination Campaign in the Wa West, Sissala East, and Sissala West districts of the Upper West Region.
The exercise commenced on Wednesday, October 14, and is expected to end on Sunday, October 18, 2026.
The five-day campaign is aiming to vaccinate approximately 244,869 persons aged nine months to 60 years across the three districts.
The primary objective is to halt the spread of the yellow fever outbreak and protect the population against the disease.
To ensure wide coverage and easy access to vaccination services, trained health workers have been deployed to health facilities, and temporary vaccination posts have been established at strategic public locations, including markets, bus stations, churches, mosques, schools, and other public areas.
Mobile vaccination teams are also visiting settlements, towns, and villages to reach all eligible persons within the campaign areas.
All individuals vaccinated during the campaign are being issued yellow vaccination cards as official proof of vaccination. The public is advised to keep these cards safely, as they may be required at health facilities, schools, or during travel.
Yellow Fever vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing the disease and controlling outbreaks. A single dose of the vaccine provides lifelong protection, making vaccination a critical intervention in safeguarding individuals and communities against Yellow Fever.
The Ghana Health Service strongly encouraged all eligible persons aged nine months to 60 years in the three districts to participate in the campaign and get vaccinated.
Public participation is essential to achieving high vaccination coverage, stopping the spread of the outbreak, and protecting the health and well-being of the population.
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