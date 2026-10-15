Health | HP News 9 | National | Regional

GHS begins Yellow Fever vaccination campaign in three Upper West districts

Source: Graphic online  
  15 October 2026 8:16pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Health Service has started a Yellow Fever Reactive Vaccination Campaign in the Wa West, Sissala East, and Sissala West districts of the Upper West Region.

The exercise commenced on Wednesday, October 14, and is expected to end on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The five-day campaign is aiming to vaccinate approximately 244,869 persons aged nine months to 60 years across the three districts.

The primary objective is to halt the spread of the yellow fever outbreak and protect the population against the disease.

To ensure wide coverage and easy access to vaccination services, trained health workers have been deployed to health facilities, and temporary vaccination posts have been established at strategic public locations, including markets, bus stations, churches, mosques, schools, and other public areas.

Mobile vaccination teams are also visiting settlements, towns, and villages to reach all eligible persons within the campaign areas.

All individuals vaccinated during the campaign are being issued yellow vaccination cards as official proof of vaccination. The public is advised to keep these cards safely, as they may be required at health facilities, schools, or during travel.

Yellow Fever vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing the disease and controlling outbreaks. A single dose of the vaccine provides lifelong protection, making vaccination a critical intervention in safeguarding individuals and communities against Yellow Fever.

The Ghana Health Service strongly encouraged all eligible persons aged nine months to 60 years in the three districts to participate in the campaign and get vaccinated.

Public participation is essential to achieving high vaccination coverage, stopping the spread of the outbreak, and protecting the health and well-being of the population.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group