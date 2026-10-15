Ghana explores underwater sightseeing and shipwreck tourism

The government is exploring underwater sightseeing as a potential tourism attraction, with Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie pointing to the possibility of shipwrecks and other submerged historical resources along Ghana’s coastline.

She said the resources could expand the country’s tourism offerings if properly identified, preserved and developed for visitors interested in underwater exploration.

The Minister said Ghana’s coastal waters could hold historical treasures linked to the country’s maritime past.

“Because of the forts and castles along the coast, we believe that we have wealth also in the sea of maybe ships that were wrecked, that sank, and all of these should be protected,” she said.

Madam Gomashie said the government was exploring ways to protect such resources while developing them into attractions for visitors.

“And use that as a product for people who are interested in underwater sightseeing and so on,” she added.

The Minister said Ghana had ratified conventions relating to the protection of underwater heritage, highlighting the need to safeguard submerged historical resources as the country considers new tourism opportunities.

The proposed initiative would form part of broader efforts to diversify Ghana’s tourism products beyond conventional visits to forts, castles and other historical landmarks.

However, identifying and protecting potential underwater sites would be important to ensure that any tourism development preserves their historical and cultural value.

Madam Gomashie also acknowledged the need to improve experiences at existing attractions, particularly Cape Coast Castle, a major destination for members of the African diaspora seeking to reconnect with their ancestry and history.

She said repeat visits could be more engaging, noting that the experience at some historical sites could leave visitors wanting more.

“You’ve come once, twice and it’s not a particularly exciting journey,” she said.

She stressed that although Ghana’s historical sites hold profound cultural significance, more could be done to sustain visitors’ interest and encourage repeat visits.

He spoke to Classnews.

The Minister said developing new products, including underwater sightseeing, could create additional experiences along the coast while supporting the preservation of the country’s historical heritage.

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