Chef Abbys: Feeding 50,000 people, putting food security on Ghana’s agenda

On 16th October, 2026, my team and I will take to the streets of Accra and Kumasi with an ambitious mission: to serve more than 50,000 people free meals as part of the Big Street Feast, our initiative to mark World Food Day. Huge numbers, huh? A bit scary, but very positive and doable.

Beyond the number of plates, this, for me, is about what happens when we come together around something fundamental to every human being: food. It is about using what we have, the platforms we have built and the people we can reach to make a difference in the lives of others.

Last year, we took the first step, serving more than 15,000 people in Accra. The experience showed us what collective action can achieve. This year, we are expanding to Kumasi as well, with a much bigger target and an even greater need for businesses, institutions, volunteers and communities to come together.

The ambition is bold, but so is the reason behind it.

Food security is everybody’s business

We often discuss economic progress through inflation, exchange rates, investment and growth. These indicators matter. But there is another measure of progress that every household understands: whether there is enough food on the table.

Ghana has made important strides in stabilising its economy, yet the cost of living remains a concern for many families. When food prices rise, households are often forced to make difficult choices about what they buy, how much they eat and what other needs they must sacrifice.

Food security is therefore not just an agricultural issue. It is a question of livelihoods, affordability, public health, business and human dignity.

It is also a challenge that requires more than one solution. Farmers need better access to markets. Food producers and traders need efficient ways to store and transport their goods. Businesses can support innovative distribution systems, while public institutions can help create the conditions for a stronger, more resilient food system.

Communities have a role to play, too. The Big Street Feast is our contribution to this wider effort. We cannot solve Ghana’s food security challenges in a single day, and I would never claim that we can. But we can provide meals to people who need them, bring more attention to the issue and demonstrate what is possible when people work together.

Turning goodwill into action

Feeding more than 50,000 people is a significant undertaking. It requires food, preparation, transportation, coordination and, above all, people willing to give their time and resources.

That is why I see the Big Street Feast as a collective effort rather than a personal achievement. I want businesses to see opportunities to contribute beyond writing a cheque. Food companies can support sourcing and supplies. Logistics businesses can help move meals safely and efficiently. Technology companies can bring their expertise to distribution and coordination. Public institutions can provide technical guidance, while community organisations can help us understand local needs and reach people effectively.

There is also an opportunity to support the local businesses and informal workers who keep Ghana fed every day. From market traders and food suppliers to cooks, transport operators and small vendors, these people are an essential part of our food economy. A well-organised initiative should recognise their contribution and create opportunities for them to participate.

For companies considering how to contribute to society, food security offers a practical place to start. The benefits should not be measured only in publicity, but also in the people reached, the partnerships built and the lessons that can be carried into future initiatives.

I hope the Big Street Feast will encourage more organisations to ask not simply how they can support a good cause, but how their expertise, resources and networks can help address a real community need.

Beyond the 50,000 plates

The target of 50,000 meals matters because every meal represents a person. But the conversation must continue after the last plate has been served.

We need to keep asking how Ghana can reduce food waste, improve storage, strengthen local supply chains and make nutritious food more accessible. We need collaboration between government, businesses, farmers, civil society and communities. We also need to recognise that immediate support and long-term solutions are not competing priorities. People need food today, even as we work to build a system that serves them better tomorrow.

For me, the Big Street Feast is an opportunity to bring these conversations closer to the people they affect. Food security can sometimes feel like a distant policy discussion, expressed through reports and statistics. But on the streets of Accra and Kumasi, it becomes something tangible: a meal shared, a community engaged and a group of people choosing to act.

As a chef and a food security advocate, I believe food has a unique ability to bring people together. It crosses boundaries, creates connections and reminds us of our shared humanity. I want to use that power to encourage more people to participate in building a society where access to food is not taken for granted.

On World Food Day, we will serve meals. But I hope we will also spark ideas, build partnerships and inspire others to take action. A stronger culture of collective responsibility for food security is the bigger ambition.

And that is a conversation I hope Ghana will continue long after the feast is over.

Thank you.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.