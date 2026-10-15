Philip Nai and friends gear up for bigger seventh Christmas outreach

Philip Nai and his friends are preparing for the seventh edition of the annual Christmas Eve outreach for underprivileged children, with organisers promising a bigger event this year.

Philip Nai, a media practitioner and producer, started the initiative to put smiles on children’s faces. Each year, the event dubbed ‘Philip Nai and Friends’ brings together games, learning, healthcare and opportunities for the children to interact.

This year, the children can look forward to health screenings, face painting, dancing competitions, a bouncy castle, health talks and talks by well-known personalities. The aim is to give them an enjoyable day and ensure they leave feeling healthier, more confident and encouraged.

The outreach began in December 2020 and has taken place every Christmas Eve since, in different communities across Accra. The team has visited Martey Tsuru Park, Presby Park, East Airport and La, as well as Our God Reigns Ministry International near La Tawala Beach.

The organisers have also spent Christmas Eve with children at the cancer unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Most recently, they visited the Agblezaa community, where Nana Aba Anamoah and Cwesi Oteng joined them to encourage the children.

Beyond the annual outreach, Philip Nai and Friends have also paid school fees, medical bills and other expenses for children in various communities, easing the financial burden on their families.

Ahead of the event, Philip Nai said the initiative was driven by the belief that every child deserves love, attention and a chance to be happy.

“Every year, we look forward to doing something special for these children. Seeing them smile and enjoy themselves reminds us why we started. This is the seventh edition, and it means a lot to us, so we want to make it even more impactful. We want the children to have fun, feel loved and know that there are people who genuinely care about them,” he said.

Philip Nai, Lead Producer at Joy FM, has for years balanced his media work with giving back to society, particularly by supporting children in need.

With preparations gathering pace, the organisers are calling on individuals, companies and other well-meaning partners to support the initiative through cash donations, food, products, services or any other contributions they can offer.

The venue will be announced soon, with further details expected in the coming weeks.

For Philip Nai and Friends, the goal remains unchanged: to put smiles on children’s faces and make a difference in their lives.

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