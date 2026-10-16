Stronger banks will fuel business growth and jobs – ADB MD

Managing Director of ADB, Edward Ato Sarpong

The Managing Director of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, Edward Ato Sarpong, says stronger capital positions across Ghana’s banking sector will help expand access to credit, support businesses and create sustainable jobs.

He commended the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the government following the central bank Governor’s announcement that all 23 banks had met their regulatory capital requirements.

Mr Sarpong described the development as an important milestone in building a stable and resilient banking industry capable of supporting investment and economic growth.

He said a well-capitalised banking sector was essential to Ghana’s efforts to strengthen private-sector participation, promote enterprise development, and widen financial inclusion.

According to him, the achievement also underscores the importance of effective regulatory supervision, prudent financial management, and banks' responsibility to maintain strong capital positions.

Strong banks require discipline

Mr Sarpong said the resilience of a banking system must be deliberately built and sustained through disciplined financial management, effective governance, responsible risk-taking and strong regulatory oversight.

He noted that capital strength goes beyond meeting regulatory requirements. It also underpins public confidence, financial stability and the ability of banks to serve businesses and households.

He commended the central bank’s supervisory work and acknowledged the role of a supportive macroeconomic policy environment in helping financial institutions operate sustainably.

Mr Sarpong urged banks to adapt to changing economic conditions and emerging risks while maintaining the confidence of depositors, investors and the public.

Sustaining the gains

The ADB Managing Director called for continued collaboration among the Bank of Ghana, government, banks, investors and other financial sector stakeholders to consolidate the progress made.

He said the milestone presented an opportunity to strengthen Ghana’s appeal as an investment destination, but sustaining the gains would require consistent policy implementation and sound institutional governance.

Mr Sarpong stressed that a stronger banking sector must ultimately contribute to a stronger Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.