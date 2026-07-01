Dr Ekua Amoakoh’s IVLP selection; an architect of change

Audio By Carbonatix
Since the 1940s, a powerful tradition has unfolded across the United States. Each year, a carefully selected delegation of emerging leaders drawn from government, media, business, and civil society convenes under the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). Beyond the site tours, seminars, and meetings lie invaluable connections, networks and access to perspectives that shape future decisions.
Over the decades, the program has hosted individuals who would go on to shape the course of nations and narratives. Among its alumni are global figures such as former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor, former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher, Nobel laureates, and some of the world’s most influential journalists and academics. They arrive as rising voices and become architects of change.
Handpicked and nominated by the U.S. Department of State, IVLP participants are selected not only for what they have done, but for what they are poised to do. The program was designed to deepen international relationships, but more importantly, to invest the kind of influence that shapes policy, frames public thought, and builds bridges long before they are needed.
This year, the circle of influence expands to include a name that has, in recent times, become increasingly difficult to ignore.
Once described as “one to watch,” Dr Ekua Amoakoh has moved from promise to prominence. A medical doctor by profession, she entered Ghana’s political communications space ahead of the 2024 general elections with clarity. Her calm delivery, measured tone, and command of complex issues quickly set her apart.
She became the spokesperson for health during Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential campaign, translating technical realities and challenges into public understanding. And when the elections ended in a bitter defeat, highly contested and emotionally charged, she did not retreat, but instead she stepped up, perhaps instinctively understanding what Margaret Thatcher once said: “You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it”.
Since then, her trajectory has been anything but accidental. From campaign communicator to deputy spokesperson and now serving as spokesperson and press secretary to Dr Bawumia, former Vice President and now leader of the opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Her rise reflects something deeper than political alignment. It reflects trust. The kind that people gravitate towards both leaders and the masses.
Her IVLP nomination isn’t just symbolic; it's confirmation. It positions her within a global network of individuals who do not merely participate in systems but shape them. Through tailored engagements across U.S. institutions, policy environments, and leadership circles, the program offers more than exposure. It offers access.
This matters today because influence is no longer confined to elected office. It lives in the ability to interpret policy, to manage narratives, to negotiate perception across borders. It lives in people who understand both the language of governance and the pulse of the public.
As the history of the IVLP suggests, alumni of this same program have gone on to redefine the status quo. Sometimes loudly, often subtly. They build alliances, reframe national conversations, and in some cases, alter the entire trajectory of their countries.
Excited to see what this opportunity for greater collaboration evolves to become not only for her and her political career but the impact on Ghanaian public life. Moments like these rarely exist in a vacuum. Its significance is sure to have ripple effects for years to come.
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