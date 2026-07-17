Dr Vera Beyuo distributes 500 free school uniforms to girls in Lambussie

Dr Mrs Vera Beyuo, wife of the Member of Parliament for Lambussie, Titus Beyuo, has begun distributing about 500 free school uniforms to girls across the constituency to promote school attendance and support girls' education.

The first phase of the exercise was held at Hamile DA Junior High School, with pupils from Buli DA Primary School, Koro DA Primary School, Sina Dindee, Kongor and Gbingbaala DA Primary School also benefiting.

The initiative will continue at Lambussie DA School and Zumara DA School before being extended to other schools in the constituency.

Speaking during the presentation, Dr Beyuo said the intervention was intended to reduce the financial burden on parents and eliminate some of the barriers preventing girls from attending school regularly.

"We believe no girl should miss school because she does not have a proper uniform. Education is one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives, and we remain committed to supporting our young girls to achieve their dreams," she said.

Headteachers and teachers from the beneficiary schools described the initiative as timely support for families facing financial difficulties. They said the uniforms would improve pupils' confidence and encourage regular school attendance.

Some beneficiaries also expressed gratitude for the support, saying the new uniforms would motivate them to concentrate on their studies.

Organisers said the initiative forms part of a broader effort to promote girls' education in the Lambussie Constituency, with additional schools expected to benefit in subsequent phases.

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