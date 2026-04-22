Asiedu Nketia breaks self-imposed media silence, hails Lambussie FM as tool for local voice

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has broken a self-imposed six-month media silence to commend the establishment of Lambussie FM, describing it as a critical platform for amplifying local voices.
Speaking during a radio interview on the newly commissioned station in the Upper West Region, Mr Asiedu Nketia said he had deliberately avoided media engagements during his nationwide Thank You tour but made an exception due to the significance of the occasion.
“I decided as a policy to avoid media interviews until I end the tour, but I am compelled to break that tradition because Lambussie now has its own mouthpiece,” he said moments after commissioning the new radio station.
According to him, access to local media is essential in shaping balanced public discourse, particularly in areas that have historically depended on external sources of information.
“When people are fed only with news from outside their district, their perspectives are shaped by others. It is important that communities have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” he noted.
He stressed that the presence of a local radio station would ensure that residents of Lambussie can present their own narratives and perspectives on national and local issues.
Mr Asiedu Nketia also used the platform to express gratitude to constituents in the area for their continued support for the NDC, noting that the party’s fortunes in the constituency have improved after a period of fluctuation.
“The constituency went through ups and downs, but I believe we are back on track,” he said.
He described the reception from residents during his visit as encouraging and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening its grassroots engagement.
The NDC Chairman further emphasised the importance of media pluralism, stating that balanced information requires hearing “both the hunter and the lion” in any narrative.
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