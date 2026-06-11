Education Minister promises one-week timeline to clear GH¢50m Free SHS supplier arrears

Audio By Carbonatix
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has assured members of the National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) that the government will move to resolve outstanding payments owed under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme within one week.
His assurance comes after the suppliers proceeded with a picketing exercise at the Ministry of Education on Thursday, despite earlier engagements with officials of the Free SHS Secretariat over unpaid arrears.
The association is demanding the payment of approximately GH¢50 million for goods supplied to public senior high schools since 2023, including uniforms, house dresses and other essential items.
During a meeting with the protesting suppliers, Mr Iddrisu acknowledged their concerns and said their action was justified, citing delays in government payments for services already rendered.
“You are free to lament that you are unhappy about the government not honouring its obligations,” he said.
He assured the suppliers that their claims would be reviewed and processed promptly, indicating that the government would prioritise settlement of the arrears.
Mr Iddrisu also stated that the outstanding obligations would cover supplies delivered in both 2023 and 2024, noting that the total exposure could be higher than initially presented.
He proposed that the claims be subjected to audit and validation to confirm invoices and delivery records before payments are made.
He further directed that representatives of the suppliers engage with senior officials at the Ministry, including the Chief Director and Director of Finance, to facilitate the verification process.
While urging calm, the minister assured the group that the government would work to address the issue within a week.
“I give you my word and assurance that within a week we should be able to honour it,” he said.
The NAIS picketing action follows months of complaints over delayed payments under the Free SHS programme, which has faced periodic financial disputes involving suppliers and service providers.
The association maintains that the arrears have affected their operations and is calling for immediate settlement of all outstanding debts despite ongoing government engagements.
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