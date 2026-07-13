He was a great unifier – Haruna Iddrisu eulogises Ya-Na Abubakari

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has paid tribute to the late Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II, describing him as a leader whose commitment to peace, reconciliation and unity transformed the kingdom and left a lasting legacy for future generations.

The tribute follows the announcement of the king's passing on Monday, July 13, after customary rites were performed at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 13, paying homage to the late monarch, the Tamale South MP said Dagbon had lost not only its king but also one of its greatest advocates for unity.

"Today, Dagbon has lost more than a king; we have lost a great unifier," the statement said.

It also reflected on the rich history of the ancient Dagbon Kingdom, noting that it was founded between the 13th and 15th centuries by northern warriors led by the legendary Tohazie, known as the "Red Hunter".

According to the tribute, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II upheld the legacy of Dagbon's founding rulers while strengthening peace and stability within the kingdom.

"You stood on the enduring legacy of your forebears, Naa Gbewaa and his grandson, Naa Nyagsi, who consolidated and strengthened Dagbon's formal political structure," the statement said.

The late monarch was praised for fostering reconciliation and bringing together the rival royal gates, helping to sustain peace after years of conflict.

"Your Majesty built bridges, inspired reconciliation, and left behind a legacy of peace that will endure for generations," the tribute added.

The statement urged the people of Dagbon to honour the King's memory by preserving the unity he worked to restore, particularly through the continued observance of the traditional rotational succession system.

"The greatest tribute we can pay to your memory is to preserve and strengthen the unity you restored by faithfully upholding our cherished rotational succession tradition," it said.

It further expressed the hope that the succession arrangement between the Abudu and Andani royal gates would continue to strengthen the kingdom.

"May an Abudu succeed an Andani, and an Andani succeed an Abudu, so that Dagbon remains united, peaceful, and strong," the statement said.

"Farewell to a colossus of unity. May Almighty Allah grant Your Majesty Al-Jannah Firdaus and continue to bless the Kingdom of Dagbon with lasting peace. Rest in perfect peace, Yaa-Na."

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