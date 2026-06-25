England’s James and Rice to have fitness assessed

England will assess the fitness of Reece James and Declan Rice before their final World Cup group game against Panama.

Rice, 27, limped out of the Boston Stadium after England's goalless draw against Ghana on Tuesday with heavy strapping on his left calf.

Sources have indicated that there is no major concern the injury could impact his involvement on a longer-term basis here in the United States.

But it is understood the issue requires assessment and rest before a decision can be made on his availability for Panama on Saturday, with England manager Thomas Tuchel and his staff needing to weigh up the risks of playing him.

The Arsenal midfielder was also taken off in the game against Croatia with nerve pain in a sore hamstring he has been managing.

James will also require assessment as England approach Saturday's match in New Jersey.

The 26-year-old completed the full game against Ghana but will be checked by medics over the next 24 hours.

The Chelsea captain has a history of injury and his load will be monitored closely.

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