Henderson & Quansah only England absentees for Argentina

Audio By Carbonatix
Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah are set to be the only players unavailable for England in their World Cup semi-final against Argentina.
Henderson is still recovering from surgery on the broken arm he suffered while celebrating the win over Mexico in the last 16, while defender Quansah is suspended following his red card in the same game.
It leaves head coach Thomas Tuchel with options as he finalises his starting XI.
The England boss is yet to field the same starting back four in consecutive games at the World Cup but has considered keeping the same defence that began the quarter-final against Norway.
Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly all started, and it is understood that Tuchel was impressed with how the quartet operated in the 2-1 win.
Declan Rice's preparation for the game against Norway was severely disrupted by illness - but BBC Sport reported on Monday there was optimism his condition had improved enough for him to take his place in the team on Wednesday.
Rice trained fully on Tuesday and is expected to start in Atlanta.
Latest Stories
-
Bono Minister commissions schools, inspects projects and rallies support for Mahama government in Tain
5 minutes
-
Dennis Miracles Aboagye breaks silence after EOCO release, says EOCO never questioned him over alleged GH¢55m
11 minutes
-
GJA Volta receives cement and GH¢5,000 donation for Press Centre Phase Two project
34 minutes
-
Today’s front pages: Wedesday, July 15, 2026
37 minutes
-
PURC resolves 99.56% of ECG and Ghana Water complaints in Volta/Oti, commissions 17 boreholes
49 minutes
-
Black Star Water Polo team helps rescue flood victims in Accra
1 hour
-
Opaque political financing driving corruption and state capture in Africa — AUABC Chair Edem Senanu
2 hours
-
Emirates flight EK789 touches down in Accra for the first time
3 hours
-
New generation of R290 ACs can cut up to 60% in electricity costs for households and businesses
3 hours
-
Walking in a banker’s shoes-lessons from my UBA Ghana Internship
3 hours
-
‘Let’s empower citizens to act with their minds, not their stomachs’ — Zanetor
3 hours
-
US prosecutors accuse Abu Trica of using AI to run $8m elderly romance scam
3 hours
-
Alleged robber mistakenly shot by colleague hauled to court
3 hours
-
Mason convicted for stealing four-year-old boy from Kpedze to Accra
3 hours
-
Fuel prices set to rise from July 16; petrol likely to be sold at GH¢14.52, diesel GH¢16
3 hours