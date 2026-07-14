Henderson & Quansah only England absentees for Argentina

Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah are set to be the only players unavailable for England in their World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

Henderson is still recovering from surgery on the broken arm he suffered while celebrating the win over Mexico in the last 16, while defender Quansah is suspended following his red card in the same game.

It leaves head coach Thomas Tuchel with options as he finalises his starting XI.

The England boss is yet to field the same starting back four in consecutive games at the World Cup but has considered keeping the same defence that began the quarter-final against Norway.

Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly all started, and it is understood that Tuchel was impressed with how the quartet operated in the 2-1 win.

Declan Rice's preparation for the game against Norway was severely disrupted by illness - but BBC Sport reported on Monday there was optimism his condition had improved enough for him to take his place in the team on Wednesday.

Rice trained fully on Tuesday and is expected to start in Atlanta.

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