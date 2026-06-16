Fidelity Bank donates GH¢1m to Black Stars World Cup Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
Fidelity Bank Ghana has contributed GH¢1 million to support the Black Stars' preparations and participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The donation was presented by the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, at a brief ceremony in Accra.
Presenting the cheque, Mr Opuni said Fidelity Bank’s decision to support the Black Stars was rooted in its belief that institutions have a responsibility to contribute to causes that unite and inspire the nation.
“As the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, we believe that when something matters to Ghana, it matters to us as well.
"Supporting the Black Stars goes beyond football. It is about being part of a national moment that brings people together and creates a sense of shared purpose and pride,” he said.
Mr Opuni noted that major sporting events provide inspiration for young people and contribute to broader conversations around talent, opportunity, and national development.
“When the opportunity came for us to support this effort, we felt it aligned closely with our commitment to young people.
"Across the Bank, we continue to invest in youth development, entrepreneurship, and the creative economy. Sport is another powerful platform that inspires ambition, discipline, and excellence among the next generation,” he said.
He added, “We are excited to be part of Ghana’s journey to the World Cup, and we are rooting for the team. Beyond the results on the pitch, we are proud to support something that brings hope, excitement, and unity to Ghanaians both at home and around the world.”
Receiving the donation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams commended Fidelity Bank for responding to the national call to support Ghana’s participation on the global stage.
“Sports generate economic activity and create opportunities across many sectors. Government alone cannot do it. Around the world, it is the private sector that has consistently helped drive sports development,” the Minister said.
“We have been working very hard to ensure that support for sports is managed with transparency and accountability. The Fund has been designed to follow strict budgeting and performance management processes so that every contribution goes towards its intended purpose and delivers value.
"Fidelity Bank’s support comes at an important time as preparations continue, and it will go a long way in strengthening team readiness and fan participation,” he added.
Fidelity Bank’s contribution reflects its broader commitment to national development through strategic investments in education, entrepreneurship, sustainability, community development, and youth empowerment.
The Bank continues to partner with stakeholders across sectors to support initiatives that create long-term value and contribute to Ghana’s social
Latest Stories
-
Sandy Asare celebrates God’s grace in new single ‘Ɛyɛ Awurade’
4 minutes
-
NPP failed Afari Hospital project despite 8 years in power – Kennedy Agyapong
7 minutes
-
Ken Ofori-Atta has not been notified of any criminal charges pending against him – Frank Davies
8 minutes
-
Fidelity Bank donates GH¢1m to Black Stars World Cup Fund
11 minutes
-
PURC, Works and Housing Ministry push major water sector reforms to improve service delivery
24 minutes
-
GAAMP inducts first members, pushes for higher standards in Ghana’s aesthetic industry
27 minutes
-
GES must prioritise safe school policies alongside sanctions – Child rights advocate
31 minutes
-
Ghana International Bank appoints Ian Greenstreet as CEO, subject to regulatory approval
40 minutes
-
New developments in Middle East will broadly influence Ghana’s inflation outlook – BoG Governor
41 minutes
-
Gyakie teases release of ‘Treasure’ with artwork unveiling
50 minutes
-
Ntim Fordjour demands answers over Ghana’s drop in Global Peace Index from 38th to 76th in the world in 2026
1 hour
-
Development Bank Ghana marks five years of catalyzing private sector growth
1 hour
-
Afari Hospital: Only $500,000 in arrears needed for completion; demand for $85m criminal—Minority
1 hour
-
Mahama gov’t paying itself while Akufo-Addo staff remain unpaid – Kow Essuman
1 hour
-
Kow Essuman accuses Kwakye Ofosu of misleading public on Presidential salaries
1 hour