Banking and Finance | Football

Fidelity Bank donates GH¢1m to Black Stars World Cup Fund

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  16 June 2026 3:05pm
Julian Opuni, Managing Director (left) presenting the cheque to Kofi Iddie Adams, Minsi (Right) at a brief ceremoney at the Ministry of Sports and Recreation
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Fidelity Bank Ghana has contributed GH¢1 million to support the Black Stars' preparations and participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The donation was presented by the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, at a brief ceremony in Accra.

Presenting the cheque, Mr Opuni said Fidelity Bank’s decision to support the Black Stars was rooted in its belief that institutions have a responsibility to contribute to causes that unite and inspire the nation.

“As the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, we believe that when something matters to Ghana, it matters to us as well.

"Supporting the Black Stars goes beyond football. It is about being part of a national moment that brings people together and creates a sense of shared purpose and pride,” he said.

Mr Opuni noted that major sporting events provide inspiration for young people and contribute to broader conversations around talent, opportunity, and national development.

“When the opportunity came for us to support this effort, we felt it aligned closely with our commitment to young people.

"Across the Bank, we continue to invest in youth development, entrepreneurship, and the creative economy. Sport is another powerful platform that inspires ambition, discipline, and excellence among the next generation,” he said.

He added, “We are excited to be part of Ghana’s journey to the World Cup, and we are rooting for the team. Beyond the results on the pitch, we are proud to support something that brings hope, excitement, and unity to Ghanaians both at home and around the world.”

Cross section of Management of Fidelity Bank and Directors at the Ministry of Sports at the brief ceremony

Receiving the donation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams commended Fidelity Bank for responding to the national call to support Ghana’s participation on the global stage.

“Sports generate economic activity and create opportunities across many sectors. Government alone cannot do it. Around the world, it is the private sector that has consistently helped drive sports development,” the Minister said.

“We have been working very hard to ensure that support for sports is managed with transparency and accountability. The Fund has been designed to follow strict budgeting and performance management processes so that every contribution goes towards its intended purpose and delivers value.

"Fidelity Bank’s support comes at an important time as preparations continue, and it will go a long way in strengthening team readiness and fan participation,” he added.

Fidelity Bank’s contribution reflects its broader commitment to national development through strategic investments in education, entrepreneurship, sustainability, community development, and youth empowerment.

The Bank continues to partner with stakeholders across sectors to support initiatives that create long-term value and contribute to Ghana’s social

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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