Fifth batch Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims return home

The Tamale International Airport was a sight to behold as thousands of residents and family members trooped there to welcome loved ones returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after participating in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The pilgrims were greeted with fanfare amid loud chants of ‘Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar’ (Praise be to Allah) as emotional scenes of joy, reunion and celebration unfolded at the arrival terminal.

Despite the night setting and intermittent showers, many residents, dressed in white attire symbolising joy and purity, gathered in their numbers to receive the pilgrims after weeks of spiritual devotion in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Some family members spend the night at the Hajj Village and airport surroundings to ensure they will be among the first to welcome their relatives home after successfully fulfilling the Islamic obligation of Hajj.

Yesterday, the fifth flight carrying 387 returning Ghanaian pilgrims from the Abdulaziz International Airport landed safely at the Tamale International Airport.

The first batch of pilgrims is predominantly from Bawku and its surrounding communities.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims were received by officials of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), security personnel, family members, and well-wishers who gathered to welcome them home after the successful completion of the Islamic pilgrimage.

Security arrangement

The Communications Director of PAOG, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, indicated that all necessary logistical and transportation arrangements had been put in place to ensure the safe movement of the pilgrims from Tamale to their respective destinations, particularly those travelling to Bawku and its surrounding communities.

He added that PAOG, in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, security agencies, Hajj agents, and transport operators, had deployed buses and coordinated security escorts to facilitate the smooth and safe transportation of the pilgrims.

According to him, the measures were intended to ensure that every pilgrim returned home safely and reunited with their families without difficulty.

The Chairman of PAOG, Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, expressed profound gratitude to Allah, President John Dramani Mahama, the Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, and all stakeholders whose collective efforts made the transportation arrangements possible.

He also expressed hope for lasting peace, unity and development in Bawku, saying, “I am prayerfully looking forward to seeing a total transformation and development of Bawku, anchored on peace, love and harmony.”

Experiences

Some of the pilgrims, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, expressed joy and gratitude for a safe journey home after completing the Hajj pilgrimage.

Alhassan Adam said he was grateful to Allah for a safe journey home and described the Hajj experience as spiritually fulfilling and life-changing.

Another pilgrim, Asana Yakubu, said, “The Hajj has strengthened my faith.

I am grateful to Allah for the opportunity and for bringing me back safely.”

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