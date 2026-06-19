Fire guts Wa West Hospital drug store; leaders pledge support

The Wa West District Hospital narrowly escaped a disaster after a weekend fire swept through a vital storage room, destroying large quantities of essential medical supplies.

The near-tragedy was the focus of a district working tour by Wa West Member of Parliament Peter Toobu Lanchene and District Chief Executive Richard Wullo, who later concluded the day by inspecting a proposed resettlement site for households displaced by the construction of the 24-hour market.

The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, was first detected by a nurse who noticed sparks before the fire rapidly engulfed the highly flammable medical consumables stored inside.

The acting Medical Superintendent of the Wa West District Hospital, Dr Jonathan Zumakpeh, recounted the tense moment and praised the rapid response that prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the hospital.

"She alerted everyone, and then frantic calls were made to the Fire Service," Dr Zumakpeh recounted. "With their quick response, they intervened and quenched the fire to avoid further damage. It saved us. We lost quite a lot, but it would have been worse."

While a full assessment of the losses is still underway, the initial inventory paints a grim picture for the hospital's daily operations. Items destroyed include intravenous (IV) fluids, essential medications, maternal and infant care supplies, specialised eye drops, medical consumables, and equipment.

Despite extensive damage to the store's ceiling and electrical systems, hospital management expressed relief that no lives were lost and no injuries were recorded among staff or patients.

Following the incident, Wa West Member of Parliament Peter Toobu Lanchene and District Chief Executive Richard Wullo visited the facility to assess the damage and coordinate immediate support.

"We are very lucky. This fire could have extended to other facilities," Mr Toobu said, commending the Ghana National Fire Service for its prompt intervention. "Our word is that we want to support the hospital in getting the facility back to normal. So tell us what you need and then we'll be here to support you."

DCE Richard Wullo described the incident as a "sad day" for the district but assured hospital management of a united effort to restore the damaged facility.

"We have to wait for the full report and details from the Fire Service team so that, together with the Member of Parliament, we can see how to restore this particular place for the running of the hospital," he said.

Dr Zumakpeh also praised the bravery of staff members who helped salvage supplies from the damaged store and urged the public to respond quickly during emergencies.

"It's not just swiftness when it comes to health or life; it's also swiftness when it comes to disasters like this," he said. "We shouldn't just sit down and say it's somebody else's job. It's all our job. We can always stop them before they spread, like what happened here."

Following the assessment at Wechau, the delegation travelled to Ponyentanga to inspect a proposed site earmarked for the compensation and relocation of residents displaced by the ongoing construction of the 24-hour market.

The ambitious market project is expected to become a major economic driver for the Wa West District by expanding trade opportunities and boosting local revenue. However, its construction required the demolition of several properties, temporarily displacing a number of residents.

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