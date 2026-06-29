Floods engulf Tse Addo communities as residents call for urgent intervention

Large sections of Tse Addo in the Greater Accra Region were submerged on Monday after hours of torrential rainfall triggered severe flooding, leaving hundreds of residents stranded, damaging homes and businesses, and disrupting vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Among the worst-hit areas were Zion, Safari Homes and adjoining communities, where overflowing floodwaters rendered several roads impassable, trapping vehicles and forcing motorists to abandon their cars in some locations.

The flooding, which formed part of the widespread devastation recorded across the capital following Monday's heavy downpour, inundated residential compounds, shops and commercial establishments, compelling some families to evacuate to safer locations as water levels continued to rise.

Several walls also reportedly collapsed under the pressure of the floodwaters, heightening fears of further structural damage and posing additional safety risks to residents.

Residents attributed the situation to the overflow of the Kpeshie Lagoon, heavily silted and choked drainage channels, inadequate drainage infrastructure and increasing unplanned developments that have obstructed the natural flow of stormwater in the area.

Many residents found themselves trapped inside their homes as floodwaters surrounded entire neighbourhoods, while others struggled to access major roads leading out of the community. Public transport services were also severely disrupted as commercial vehicles were unable to navigate the flooded streets.

The flooding compounded the traffic congestion experienced across several parts of Accra, where many roads became inaccessible following one of the heaviest rainstorms to hit the city in recent years.

Residents expressed concern over the recurring nature of flooding in the community, saying every major rainfall leaves homes and businesses exposed to destruction despite repeated appeals for lasting drainage improvements.

Some affected residents said they lost household items, electrical appliances, furniture and merchandise as floodwaters swept through their homes and shops.

They have appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and other emergency agencies to deploy rescue teams and relief items to assist vulnerable persons, particularly children, the elderly and families displaced by the flooding.

The residents also called on the government to undertake comprehensive desilting of drains, restore the Kpeshie Lagoon to its natural capacity and enforce planning regulations to prevent further encroachment on waterways, insisting that only long-term drainage improvements can provide a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in the area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.