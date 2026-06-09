France’s Macron to address reparatory justice conference in Accra

The Government of Ghana has confirmed that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will address the Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice scheduled to be held in Accra.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a post on social media on Tuesday.

The conference, which is to be hosted by President John Dramani Mahama, is expected to focus on advancing global discussions on reparatory justice for historical injustices, particularly those linked to the transatlantic enslavement of Africans.

According to the Minister, President Macron is expected to engage in what has been described as a good-faith dialogue on historical injustices against Africans, while also outlining France’s position and commitments on reparatory justice.

The engagement comes in the wake of the adoption of a Ghana-led United Nations resolution which recognised transatlantic enslavement as the gravest crime against humanity, a development that has renewed international discourse on reparations and historical accountability.

The Accra conference is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to explore practical steps towards addressing historical wrongs and advancing justice-focused dialogue at the international level.

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