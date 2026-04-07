GFA Executive Council to decide on new Black Stars coach ahead of 2026 World Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association will on Monday, April 7, 2026, meet to decide on a new head coach for the Black Stars, with the appointment topping the agenda.
The development follows the dismissal of Otto Addo after Ghana suffered consecutive defeats to Austria and Germany during the March international window.
With less than three months to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the GFA is under pressure to provide clear technical direction for the senior national team following recent inconsistent performances.
According to Citi Sports, three candidates have been shortlisted for the role, although their identities remain undisclosed. The Executive Council is expected to deliberate on the options and settle on a preferred candidate at the meeting.
Any decision taken is expected to be followed by consultations with government stakeholders, in line with the collaborative approach often adopted in major national team appointments.
The GFA is understood to be targeting a coach with a proven track record at both club and international level, underlining its intent to appoint an experienced tactician.
The Black Stars are expected to regroup in May for an international friendly against Mexico before taking on Wales on June 2 as part of their preparations.
Ghana, making its fifth appearance at the World Cup, have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.
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