GFA seals partnership deal with X1 to power Black Stars and Division One League Super Cup

The Ghana Football Association has signed a five-year partnership agreement with X1, a premium performance beverage, and unveiled as the Official Performance Partner of the Black Stars and the Division One League Super Cup.

The landmark agreement was officially launched at a colourful ceremony held at the FA’s headquarters on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The event, attended by members of the Executive Council and senior staff, marked another significant milestone in the GFA’s drive to strengthen its sponsorship portfolio and attract meaningful corporate investment into Ghana football.

X1 will provide both financial support and products annually over the five-year period- resources expected to enhance performance, logistics and operational efficiency across multiple levels of the game.

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku described the partnership as a turning point in the Football Association’s broader vision to elevate Ghana football.

“Today marks a defining moment in our journey to transform and elevate Ghana football. It is with great pride and optimism that we officially announce a landmark five-year partnership between the Ghana Football Association and XI - now the Performance Partner of the Black Stars and the Division One League Super Cup,” he stated.

He emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, particularly as Ghana intensifies preparations toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“As Performance Partner of the Black Stars, XI Energy will play a vital role in enhancing the preparation, performance and overall well-being of our senior national team. At a time when we are intensifying our efforts on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this support could not have come at a better moment.”

President Simeon-Okraku further highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration, especially its contribution to domestic football development.

“Equally significant is XI's commitment to domestic football. By partnering the Division One League Super Cup, they are directly investing in the foundation of our game - the clubs, players and communities that form the heartbeat of Ghana football.”

He reiterated the FA’s commitment to building a holistic football ecosystem, adding:

“This five-year partnership goes beyond branding and visibility. It includes the provision of essential logistics and performance-enhancing support systems that will strengthen our operational capacity across multiple levels of the game.”

On behalf of Hoshi International, Global Lead Richard Zhang echoed similar sentiments, describing the agreement as the beginning of a purposeful and impactful journey.

“This is not just a partnership announcement, but the beginning of a shared journey - one built on ambition, excellence and a deep commitment to the growth of Ghanaian football. Today, X1 is proud to stand here as the Official Performance Partner of the Black Stars and the Division One League Super Cup.”

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