https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghana-boxing-authority-vice-president-resigns-with-immediate-effect/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghana-boxing-authority-vice-president-resigns-with-immediate-effect/
Boxing

Ghana Boxing Authority vice president resigns with immediate effect

Source: JoySports   
  9 May 2024 7:04am

The 1st Vice President of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA),  Rabbon Nii Dodoo has resigned from his role with immediate effect.

Mr Nii Dodoo cited personal reasons for his decision to prematurely end his tenure as the second-in-command of the professional boxing governing body.

"This resignation has come at the time that I have pondered over many things and believe it serves right that I should resign based on personal reasons," portion of his resignation statement cited by JoySports said.

He added that, "I wish to show my appreciation to all the members of the board with regards to the good times and love we shared as board members and pray your continuous stay should bring to bear the good fruit that we are all yearning for professional boxing in Ghana."

Full resignation statement below

I write to extend my warmest regard to the executive board of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and wish to resign as the 1st vice president as well as an executive board member of the GBA with immediate effect.

This resignation has come at the time that I have pondered over many things and believe it serves right that I should resign based on personal reasons.

I wish to show my appreciation to all the members of the board with regards to the good times and love we shared as board members and pray your continuous stay should bring to bear the good fruit that we are all yearning for professional boxing in Ghana.

I believe this letter will be given the necessary consideration needed. 

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com