Ghana Boxing Authority vice president resigns with immediate effect

The 1st Vice President of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Rabbon Nii Dodoo has resigned from his role with immediate effect.
Mr Nii Dodoo cited personal reasons for his decision to prematurely end his tenure as the second-in-command of the professional boxing governing body.
Full resignation statement below
I write to extend my warmest regard to the executive board of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and wish to resign as the 1st vice president as well as an executive board member of the GBA with immediate effect.
This resignation has come at the time that I have pondered over many things and believe it serves right that I should resign based on personal reasons.
I wish to show my appreciation to all the members of the board with regards to the good times and love we shared as board members and pray your continuous stay should bring to bear the good fruit that we are all yearning for professional boxing in Ghana.
I believe this letter will be given the necessary consideration needed.
