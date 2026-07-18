Ghana breast cancer centre strengthens global learning through US student exchange

A group of students from Northeastern University in Boston, USA, has visited Peace and Love Hospital in Kumasi as part of an academic exchange programme aimed at strengthening global learning in breast cancer care and healthcare delivery.

The students toured the hospital, learned about breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, and interacted with health professionals to better understand Ghana's healthcare system and community-based approach to patient care.

The visit also sought to deepen collaboration between the university and Breast Care International, which has hosted several groups of international students in recent years.

Associate Professor of Applied Psychology at Northeastern University, Dr Vanessa Dianna Johnson, said she first learned about Peace and Love Hospital during a visit to Ghana about three years ago and immediately decided it should become part of the university's study programme.

"I was fascinated by the work they were doing here. I knew it was an important lesson for my students to learn about healthcare in Ghana, and we wanted to find ways to contribute and work together."

Dr Johnson said the dedication of the hospital's staff gave her confidence that Ghana would continue to make progress in breast cancer care.

President of Breast Care International, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, said the exchange programme was helping to prepare future health professionals while creating opportunities for institutions to learn from one another.

"Healthcare is not only about surgery or giving medication. It also includes psychological care and many other disciplines. Knowledge is not with one person. They have things they can learn from us, and we also have things we can learn from them."

She said the organisation had recently hosted students from other universities, describing the growing international partnerships as an important step towards improving cancer care through shared knowledge and experience.

For the students, the visit offered a new perspective on breast cancer care beyond clinical treatment. Fourth-year public health student Yuna Kang said she was impressed by the hospital's patient-centred approach.

"Breast cancer care here is not just about medicine. It's about making women feel empowered. Everyone is treated as a person with a story, not just as a patient."

Another participant, Fanta Kébé, who recently graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Data Science from Northeastern University, described the visit as a valuable service-learning experience, saying every person the group met had inspired them and broadened their understanding of healthcare and Ghanaian culture.

The visiting delegation from Northeastern University comprised Sonia Kripalani, Melody Meyerovich, Fanta Kébé, Yuna Kang and Aishani Gupta, who participated in the learning exchange at Peace and Love Hospital.

The visit forms part of ongoing collaboration between Northeastern University, Peace and Love Hospital and Breast Care International to promote knowledge exchange, strengthen global health education and support efforts to improve breast cancer care in Ghana.

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