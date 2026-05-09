Ibrahim Fuseini calls for stronger collaborations to improve Inter-Co

Ghanaian athlete Ibrahim Fuseini has called for stronger alumni, federation, and school collaboration in order to improve opportunities for student athletes.

Speaking on JoySports Link on Saturday, the sprinter said ‘‘If we could work with some of the teachers who would get in touch with Ben (Azamati), Joe Paul (Amoah), me, and others, so we could bring people from outside the country, so they could come here and start a project. SO that whenever it's time for the Inter School competition, they could scout athletes and send them to the United States.’’

Fuseini is a product of Ghana's inter-schools sports system, having excelled during his days at St. Augustine’s College, and later the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He is currently at East Texas A&M University in the United States.

Last week, Fuseini missed out as Ghana Qualified for the 2027 World Championships in Beijing after finishing second in their repechage race in Gaborone, Botswana, due to visa issues.

He is currently in Ghana as part of the country’s relay team for the African Athletics Senior Championships.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.