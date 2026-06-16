Ghanaian automotive engineer Ing. Ebenezer Kwadjo Dankyi honoured at Africa–UK Trade and Investment Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
Distinguished Ghanaian automotive engineer, educator and entrepreneur, Ing. Ebenezer Kwadjo Dankyi, has been honoured with the Africa–UK Excellence in Automobile Engineering Award at the Africa–UK Diaspora Trade and Investment Summit and Awards (AfUDIT-ISA) held in the United Kingdom.
The award recognises Ing. Dankyi’s outstanding contributions to the advancement of automotive engineering in Africa, his commitment to technical education, and his leadership in promoting vehicle diagnostics, maintenance technology and skills development across the continent.
Presenting the award, organisers praised Ing. Dankyi for his vision, leadership and dedication to engineering excellence, noting that his work has empowered individuals and communities through technical education, innovation and professional development.
The citation accompanying the award highlighted the significant impact of his efforts on the lives of countless people and his contribution to Africa’s socio-economic development.
Ing. Dankyi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AETS Ghana Limited, has built a distinguished career spanning more than three decades in the automotive industry. Throughout his professional journey, he has championed the adoption of modern automotive technologies, advanced diagnostic systems and competency-based technical training aimed at improving vehicle maintenance standards and workforce development.
Beyond his entrepreneurial accomplishments, he is widely respected as a technical educator, consultant and mentor. Through teaching, industry engagements and professional training programmes, he has helped nurture a new generation of automotive professionals equipped to meet the demands of an increasingly technology-driven industry.
As part of the summit, Ing. Dankyi was invited to speak on the theme: “Africa’s Automotive and Technical Sectors Are Expanding Rapidly: Opportunities for International Investment and Technology Exchange in Building a Stronger Automobile Industry Across the Continent.”
In his presentation, he highlighted the vast opportunities available to investors, technology partners and development organisations seeking to collaborate with African institutions and businesses in areas such as vehicle assembly, electric mobility, automotive component manufacturing, technical training, research and development, and technology transfer.
He noted that Africa’s growing population, expanding transportation needs, and rising demand for skilled technical professionals present significant prospects for sustainable investment and industrial growth.
Ing. Dankyi further called for stronger partnerships between African and international stakeholders to accelerate innovation, enhance local manufacturing capabilities and strengthen the continent’s automotive value chain.
Reacting to the recognition, he expressed gratitude to the organisers of the summit and dedicated the award to the many technicians, students, industry professionals and institutions that have supported his work over the years.
“This recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the dedication of everyone who continues to contribute to the advancement of automotive engineering and technical education in Africa. It strengthens our resolve to continue promoting innovation, skills development and international collaboration for the growth of the industry,” he said.
The honour further reinforces Ing. Dankyi’s standing as one of Africa’s leading automotive engineering professionals and highlights the growing international recognition of Ghanaian expertise in engineering, technical education and industrial development.
As Africa continues its pursuit of industrial transformation and technological advancement, industry leaders such as Ing. Ebenezer Kwadjo Dankyi are playing a pivotal role in shaping a future driven by innovation, knowledge and sustainable economic growth.
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