GhIPCon 2026: Ghana positions downstream sector as regional Petroleum Hub

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to building a resilient, innovative and investment driven downstream petroleum industry, positioning the country to withstand global energy market disruptions while strengthening its role as a regional energy hub.

Speaking at the opening of the 7th Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon 2026) in Accra, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, said the country's downstream petroleum industry must move beyond adapting to global shocks and build the resilience needed to sustain long term growth.

Addressing policymakers, regulators, investors, development partners and industry leaders from more than 25 countries, Mr. Tamakloe said this year's conference theme, Building a Resilient Downstream: Policy, Innovation and Investment for Growth, comes at a critical time as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, technological advancement and the global transition towards cleaner energy continue to reshape the petroleum industry.

"This year's theme, 'Building a Resilient Downstream: Policy, Innovation and Investment for Growth,' could not be more timely or relevant. Recent geopolitical tensions make this year's GhIPCon more crucial in our drive to fashion out more innovative solutions to attract investments and create the needed buffers against external shocks in the fuel supply chain," he said.

He noted that Ghana's downstream petroleum industry has demonstrated its ability to respond effectively to global uncertainties by ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies during recent geopolitical tensions.

According to Mr. Tamakloe, government interventions, including the removal of some margins on petroleum products such as petrol and diesel, helped prevent sharp increases in fuel prices and supported economic stability.

He stressed that resilience in the downstream petroleum sector requires more than maintaining fuel availability. It involves strengthening energy security, improving infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and building institutions capable of responding effectively to changing market conditions.

Mr. Tamakloe also identified innovation as a critical driver of the industry's future, calling for increased adoption of digital transformation, data driven regulation, automation, smart logistics, cleaner fuel technologies and modern approaches to customer service and compliance.

Investment, he said, remains the engine that will drive expansion, modernisation and competitiveness within the sector.

"Without sustained public and private investment, it will be difficult to build the infrastructure, technology and human capital necessary to support Ghana's long term energy aspirations," he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the downstream petroleum sector, the NPA Chief Executive said the industry contributes about 10 percent to Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), making it a significant pillar of the national economy.

He reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to maintaining a transparent and predictable regulatory environment that balances consumer protection with investor confidence, promotes fair competition, safeguards product quality and supports sustainable industry growth.

"The National Petroleum Authority remains committed to creating an enabling regulatory environment that balances consumer protection with investor confidence, promotes fair competition, safeguards product quality and supports sustainable industry growth," Mr. Tamakloe said.

He added that regulation should not only focus on compliance but must also inspire confidence, encourage innovation and facilitate responsible investment.

According to him, the NPA continues to implement technology driven solutions and policies to strengthen oversight of downstream petroleum service providers, improve compliance, ensure regular fuel supply, guarantee product quality and promote investment.

He urged industry players to continue investing in operational excellence, safety, research and development, workforce capacity and digital transformation to remain competitive in a rapidly changing global energy environment.

The NPA Chief Executive said GhIPCon 2026 provides a platform for policymakers, regulators, investors and industry stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting the downstream petroleum sector, including regulatory reforms, infrastructure development, energy security, financing opportunities, local content, regional trade, environmental sustainability and technological innovation.

He expressed confidence that discussions at the conference would generate practical recommendations to strengthen the entire downstream petroleum value chain, covering refining, importation, transportation, storage, distribution and marketing of petroleum products.

Mr. Tamakloe also highlighted the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that Ghana has the potential to become a major regional hub for petroleum trading, storage, transportation and distribution.

He said achieving this ambition will require stronger regional cooperation, harmonised standards, investment in modern infrastructure and continued development of skilled professionals to drive the future of Africa's energy sector.

"Our greatest resource is not only the petroleum products we regulate but the human capital that drives the industry. We must continue to equip our young professionals with the knowledge, technical skills and innovative mindset needed to lead the next generation of Africa's energy sector," he said.

He encouraged participants to ensure that the ideas and solutions generated during the conference extend beyond the event and translate into practical policies, strategic partnerships and concrete actions.

"The future of our downstream petroleum industry will not be determined by chance. It will be shaped by the quality of the policies we formulate, the innovations we embrace, the investments we attract and the partnerships we build," Mr. Tamakloe said.

"If we work together with purpose, integrity and vision, Ghana can build a downstream petroleum sector that is resilient, globally competitive and capable of supporting inclusive economic growth for generations to come," he added.

The GhIPCon 2026 will conclude with the Downstream Awards and Gala Night, which will recognise excellence, innovation, compliance, safety, operational efficiency and outstanding contributions by industry players whose efforts continue to strengthen Ghana's downstream petroleum sector.

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