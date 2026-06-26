GIADEC signs €300m MoU with Danieli to develop aluminium foil plant in Tema

The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A., a leading Italian engineering and manufacturing firm.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

The signing ceremony, held at the residence of the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, underscores the government’s commitment to establishing an integrated industrial park within the Tema Heavy Industrial Zone.

Under the terms of the MoU, Danieli has expressed its intention to invest approximately €300 million in downstream aluminum infrastructure. The investment will comprise:

Aluminium Foil Rolling Plant: A state-of-the-art facility with a projected annual output of 40,000 to 45,000 tonnes of value-added aluminium foil products across ten categories. The products will serve packaging, pharmaceutical, food service, and industrial markets. Centre of Excellence: A dedicated facility for training, innovation, and technical development in advanced aluminum processing. The Centre is expected to serve as a regional hub for skills development and technology transfer.

Strategic Significance

Speaking at the ceremony, Danilo Dreolini, of the Danieli Group, described the project as a critical opportunity for Ghana to convert its natural resources into high-value manufactured exports. He reaffirmed Danieli’s commitment to expanding its contribution to Ghana’s industrial growth.

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Laura Ranalli, assured her office’s full support, noting that the MoU reflects strengthening industrial cooperation between Ghana and Italy.

Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, stated that the agreement signals a strategic shift toward building a fully integrated aluminum value chain in Ghana.

“GIADEC will continue to partner with credible global firms to position Ghana as an emerging hub for advanced aluminum manufacturing in West Africa,” he added.

Project Location and Linkages

The proposed aluminum foil plant will be sited within the Integrated Industrial Park in the Tema Heavy Industrial Zone. The park is being developed by ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) in partnership with GIADEC and Tema Development Corporation (TDC) Ltd.

The location offers strategic advantages, including proximity to VALCO’s smelting capacity, Tema Port, and established industrial infrastructure, enabling efficient export-oriented manufacturing.

Expected Impact

The GIADEC-Danieli partnership is projected to deliver, among others, the following outcomes:

• Value Addition: Accelerate Ghana’s transition from raw bauxite exports to integrated aluminum production and domestic value retention.

Skills and Innovation: The Centre of Excellence will drive industrial skills development, technology transfer, and capacity building in advanced aluminum processing.

Job Creation: Direct and indirect employment opportunities, with stimulation of upstream and downstream industrial clusters in Tema.

The project is also expected to enhance Ghana’s export competitiveness and foreign exchange earnings, with aluminum foil and processed products targeted at international markets.

Over the long term, the integration of infrastructure, technology, and investment under a structured industrial park model is expected to strengthen Ghana’s broader industrialisation agenda and boost investor confidence in the manufacturing sector.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by officials from GIADEC, the Danieli Group, the Italian Embassy in Ghana, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

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