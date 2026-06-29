GIBA condemns alleged attack on Obaatanpa Radio, demands swift police action

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has condemned the alleged attack on Obaatanpa Radio 92.5 in Kasoa and called for a swift, transparent and impartial police investigation into the incident.

The Association said no grievance, whether real or perceived, justifies the forcible shutdown of a radio station, the assault of media workers or the disruption of lawful broadcasting.

According to GIBA, the incident occurred after a live discussion on internal party matters. Citing a statement issued by the station’s management, it said the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Seth Serwonoo Banini, the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Richard Kofi Asiedu, and other individuals allegedly stormed the station.

The Association said the group was reported to have verbally and physically attacked the station’s morning show host and producer, switched off transmission during a live broadcast, ordered staff out of the premises and locked up the facility.

While noting that a formal complaint has been lodged with the Central East Regional Police Command, GIBA said it would await the outcome of investigations before making any definitive pronouncement on the culpability of any individual, including the station itself.

However, it stressed that attacks on media organisations undermine Ghana’s democracy.

“The role of the media in fostering democratic principles cannot be overstated. Independent broadcasters serve as essential pillars of the democratic architecture providing citizens with information, holding power to account, and giving voice to the diversity of perspectives that define our national conversation.”

“It is precisely because the media performs this indispensable function that attacks on broadcasting houses, of whatever motivation, must be treated as attacks on democracy itself.”

GIBA also reminded political actors, public officials, community leaders and all participants in broadcast programmes to exercise restraint and pursue grievances through lawful and regulatory channels rather than intimidation or violence.

“The airwaves are a public trust, not a battleground.”

The Association called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter thoroughly and prosecute anyone found to have participated in the attack, regardless of political affiliation or public office.

It also urged the National Media Commission to engage all parties and safeguard press freedom, while calling on the Office of the President to send “an unambiguous signal that attacks on the media will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

GIBA further appealed to political parties, particularly the NDC, to publicly distance themselves from the actions attributed to their officials and reaffirm their commitment to press freedom.

The Association commended the Central East Regional Police Command for its swift intervention and urged investigators to maintain professionalism until the matter is brought to what it described as its “logical and lawful resolution.”

“Press freedom is not a privilege to be granted by the powerful it is a constitutional right and a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy,” GIBA said.

“We will not be silent in the face of any attempt, by any person or institution, to muzzle the press or to terrorise media practitioners into self-censorship.”

“An attack on one broadcaster is an attack on all of us. Ghana must be better than this.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.