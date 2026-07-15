NDC Central Regional Chairman apologises to Obaatanpa Radio over chaotic station incident

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Richard Kofi Asiedu, has apologised to Obaatanpa Radio and the media fraternity over his conduct during an incident at the station that disrupted its operations.

The apology follows an incident on Thursday, June 25, 2026, when the NDC chairman and some individuals reportedly stormed the premises of the radio station over discussions on its morning programme, which he found objectionable.

The incident created tension at the station, with concerns raised about the conduct of political actors and the need to respect media freedom.

Addressing the media on Thursday, July 15, Richard Kofi Asiedu admitted that his actions were inappropriate and appealed to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Obaatanpa Radio, and the wider media community for forgiveness.

He stated that he is not above the law and had no intention of using his position to intimidate the station or interfere with its operations.

The NDC chairman explained that his action was not aimed at forcing his way into the station or disrupting its programming but acknowledged that the approach was wrong.

He further indicated his willingness to engage the management of Obaatanpa Radio if the station suffered any financial loss as a result of the incident, adding that appropriate compensation would be discussed.

The apology comes amid renewed calls for political actors to uphold media freedom and use established channels to address grievances with media organisations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.