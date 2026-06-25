Heavy security deployed after Kasoa MCE, NDC officials storm Obaatanpa Radio

Tension is high in Kasoa after the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Seth Sabah Serwonoo-Banini, together with the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Kofi Asiedu, and others, allegedly stormed Obaatanpa Radio and locked down the station.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reported that police personnel have been deployed to maintain calm and order.

According to the producer of Obaatanpa Radio, Bernard Mireku Nyanpong, the group stormed the studios, sacked the workers on duty, locked the premises, and took away the keys. He claimed they were not even allowed to pick up their personal belongings.

Speaking to Adom News, Mireku Nyanpong, whose shirt was reportedly torn during the incident, said:

“They sacked us, locked the radio station, and even failed to allow us to take our personal belongings.”

The action is believed to have been triggered by the station’s discussion of internal issues in the Kasoa NDC, with Professor Kofi Asiedu reportedly accusing the station of dragging him into the matters.

Recent reports have highlighted a long-running dispute between the office of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, and constituency executives of the NDC.

The feud, which reportedly dates back to 2020, is said to have become increasingly volatile in recent months.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.