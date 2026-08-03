GoldBod debunks claim of GH¢200m loss, says Dominic Bonsu was not Sammy Gyamfi’s bodyguard

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has dismissed as false and misleading a widely circulated social media publication alleging that the proprietor of Dominic Bonsu Ventures, who was purportedly described as a former bodyguard to its Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, absconded with GH¢200 million belonging to the institution.

In a statement issued on Monday, 3 August 2026, GoldBod described the publication as “entirely false, malicious and deliberately intended to mislead the public.”

The Board stressed that Dominic Bonsu has never served as a bodyguard or personal security officer to Mr Gyamfi, and rejected any claims suggesting otherwise.

GoldBod further clarified that it has neither lost nor advanced GH¢200 million, or any amount of money, to Mr Dominic Bonsu or Dominic Bonsu Ventures.

According to the Board, the company’s licence was suspended over suspected breaches of its licence conditions and GoldBod Trading Directives under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

The Board said following investigations and enforcement action, Mr Dominic Bonsu was arrested and remanded into lawful custody by the High Court in Accra, where he remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings.

It expressed concern that the false publication was intended to distort an ongoing enforcement process and undermine public confidence in its operations.

GoldBod has urged the public to disregard the claims and rely on information from its official communication channels.

It also called on media organisations, bloggers, and social media users to verify information before publication, reaffirming its commitment to enforcing regulations in Ghana’s gold trading sector fairly and professionally.

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