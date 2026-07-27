GoldBod’s GH¢8.4m lifeline to revive three water treatment plants — GWL MD inspects rehabilitation works

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Adam Mutawakilu, has undertaken a working tour of three major water treatment facilities in the Western and Central regions to assess their operational condition ahead of the commencement of a GH¢8.4 million rehabilitation project funded by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The project follows the signing of a rehabilitation agreement between GoldBod and GWL to restore the Bonsa, Daboase and Sekyere-Hemang Water Supply Systems, which have experienced operational challenges affecting water production and service delivery.

The first phase of the intervention is expected to improve water production capacity, enhance operational efficiency and increase access to safe drinking water for thousands of residents in the Western and Central regions.

During the tour, Mr Mutawakilu visited the Bonsa Water Treatment Plant, which supplies the Tarkwa Municipality, the Daboase Water Treatment Plant, which serves the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and surrounding communities, and the Sekyere-Hemang Water Treatment Plant in the Central Region.

The visits enabled management to evaluate the state of the facilities and prepare for the rehabilitation works aimed at restoring ageing infrastructure and improving service reliability.

At the Bonsa Water Treatment Plant, the Managing Director inspected the persistent siltation at the raw water abstraction point, identified as one of the major constraints to efficient water production.

He also examined an improvised floating abstraction pump designed by engineers in the Western Region to sustain operations despite the challenges.

Mr Mutawakilu commended the engineers for their ingenuity and commitment to maintaining water production under difficult conditions but stressed the need for a permanent engineering solution, which the rehabilitation project is expected to deliver.

Beyond inspecting the facilities, the Managing Director held separate meetings with management and staff in both the Western and Central regions to review operational performance and identify strategies to improve service delivery.

Discussions focused on key performance indicators, revenue mobilisation, billing and collection efficiency, meter reading, customer service, reduction of Non-Revenue Water (NRW), staff accountability, supervision and the effective use of performance monitoring systems.

Regional managers presented reports outlining operational achievements, ongoing interventions and the challenges confronting their respective water systems.

Staff also used the opportunity to share practical suggestions for improving operations and strengthening customer service.

Employees described the Managing Director's engagement as encouraging, saying the direct interaction had boosted staff morale, promoted teamwork and provided greater clarity on management's expectations.

Mr Mutawakilu urged employees to remain committed to professionalism, innovation, teamwork and accountability, emphasising that every member of staff has an important role to play in improving operational efficiency and delivering quality service to customers.

He said the success of the GoldBod-supported rehabilitation programme would depend not only on infrastructure improvements but also on sustained operational excellence and a strong performance culture across the company.

The rehabilitation programme forms part of broader efforts by Ghana Water Limited to strengthen the resilience of critical water infrastructure and improve the reliability of potable water supply across the country.

The company said the GH¢8.4 million investment would help address longstanding operational constraints at the three treatment plants while supporting government's efforts to expand access to safe and reliable water for households, businesses and institutions.

Management indicated that continuous monitoring of the rehabilitation works would ensure the project delivers lasting improvements in water production, infrastructure performance and customer service in the beneficiary communities.

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