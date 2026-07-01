Government endorses AI Week 2026 in Accra to push practical adoption across Africa

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has officially endorsed One Vecta Africa AI Week 2026, a five-day continental forum aimed at accelerating the development and adoption of practical artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across Africa.

The event, organised by AlphaVecta Technologies Limited, will be held in Accra from September 5 to 9, 2026, and is expected to bring together governments, technology companies, investors, development partners, researchers and industry leaders to promote the use of AI in driving economic growth and innovation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, AlphaVecta Technologies Limited said the forum would focus on turning AI strategies into practical solutions that improve public services, strengthen businesses, create jobs and promote inclusive development across the continent.

The event will be held under the theme, "From Vision to Execution: Building Practical AI Systems to Power Growth, Innovation and Productivity Across Africa."

According to the organisers, the forum is designed to move beyond discussions by creating opportunities for collaboration, investment and implementation.

"The premise is simple: Africa has no shortage of AI strategies or ideas. The opportunity lies in translating them into deployable solutions that improve public services, strengthen businesses, create jobs, and drive inclusive growth," the statement said.

AlphaVecta said the event would provide a platform for governments to advance AI policies, responsible governance and digital public infrastructure, while enabling startups to showcase innovative products and connect with investors.

It added that investors and development partners would have the opportunity to identify promising ventures, while businesses would explore the application of AI across sectors including agriculture, healthcare, finance, manufacturing and logistics.

The organisers also said the forum would help strengthen collaboration between academia, policymakers and industry by linking research with education and innovation.

The Ministry's endorsement, according to the organisers, supports Ghana's ambition to become a leader in responsible and practical AI adoption on the continent.

The event is also expected to align with Ghana's National AI Strategy while promoting knowledge sharing, investment, and cross-border partnerships among African countries.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AlphaVecta Technologies Limited, Carlos Amoako, said Africa's biggest challenge was not a lack of ideas but the ability to implement them.

"Africa does not have an ideas problem. It has an execution gap," he said.

"One Vecta Africa AI Week exists to close that gap by bringing together the people who design policy, build technology, finance innovation, and lead institutions."

He said the organisers wanted participants to leave the forum with practical outcomes rather than only exchanging ideas.

"Our goal is simple: leave Accra with partnerships, implementation roadmaps, and commitments that translate into real impact across the continent," Mr Amoako added.

Registration for the event remains open, with opportunities also available for sponsorship, exhibitions, speaking engagements and partnerships.

AlphaVecta Technologies Limited describes itself as a technology company focused on accelerating Africa's digital transformation through artificial intelligence, innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company is organising One Vecta Africa AI Week 2026 in partnership with stakeholders as part of efforts to support the continent's growing AI ecosystem.

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