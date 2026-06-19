Green Project Preparation Facility launched to unlock climate infrastructure investment in Ghana

FSD Africa, the British High Commission and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) have launched a Green Project Preparation Facility (PPF), a platform designed to bridge Ghana’s infrastructure financing gap by preparing climate-aligned projects for investment.

The facility was formally launched in Accra on 18th June 2026. Initially capitalised with a £5 million commitment from the UK Government, the PPF was first announced during President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to the United Kingdom as part of the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership.

The facility will be hosted and managed by FSD Africa in partnership with GIIF. It is expected to grow in size with support from other development partners in due course.

The PPF seeks to build a robust pipeline of investable green infrastructure projects, reduce development risk and the time required to reach financial close, mobilise private capital, and strengthen national delivery systems.

Chief Executive Officer of GIIF, Nana Dwemoh Benneh, highlighted the significance of the facility for Ghana’s broader climate investment agenda.

“We are delighted to be part of this important initiative with FSD Africa and sincerely grateful to the FCDO for its support in making this facility possible. The PPF is both timely and strategic. It presents a significant opportunity for GIIF and FSD Africa to collaborate in developing a robust pipeline of bankable, climate-resilient, and investment-ready infrastructure projects. By strengthening project preparation capabilities across both the public and private sectors, the facility has the potential to unlock much-needed climate and infrastructure finance, crowd in private capital, and accelerate Ghana’s transition towards a more resilient, low-carbon, and sustainable economy”.

The British High Commission reaffirmed the UK’s long-standing commitment to supporting Ghana’s economic development, stressing that climate-resilient infrastructure remains central to shared prosperity.

Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Terri Sarch, said: “The UK–Ghana partnership is about turning shared ambitions into real results. Through the Green Project Preparation Facility, we are delighted to be partnering with FSD Africa and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) to turn strong Ghanaian ideas into investable projects. Further, the PPF will help unlock much needed finance toward climate-resilient infrastructure, improving Ghana’s ability to tackle increasing challenges posed by climate change.”

Ghana, like many of its West African neighbours and global peers, faces intensifying climate impacts. Shifting rainfall patterns, rising sea levels and increasing flood frequency are placing growing pressure on urban infrastructure, energy systems and rural livelihoods.

About a third of Ghana’s electricity generation relies on hydropower, which is directly exposed to drought and erratic rainfall, while more than 40 per cent of the workforce depends on climate-sensitive agriculture. The country’s exposure to these shocks makes investment in climate-resilient infrastructure an urgent development priority.

FSD Africa is a specialist development agency working to make finance work for Africa’s future. Headquartered in Nairobi, it operates across more than 30 African countries through a range of funds, institutions and projects.

The PPF will be hosted and managed by FSD Africa in partnership with GIIF. FSD Africa brings several years of direct in-country engagement, including advisory support to the Ministry of Finance on debt management and domestic capital market development, co-development of the Ghana Green Finance Taxonomy, capacity-building for the National Insurance Commission on ESG frameworks, and an ongoing partnership with GIIF to establish a dedicated Climate Sub-Fund.

Chief Executive Officer of FSD Africa, Mark Napier, described the launch as a pivotal step for Ghana’s climate finance ecosystem.

“We are privileged to extend our collaboration with Ghana by hosting the Green Project Preparation Facility. We hope that the PPF will prove instrumental in crowding domestic private capital into a series of important projects that will add value to the economy and boost Ghana’s climate resilience. We look forward to the partnership with GIIF on this highly impactful initiative”.

The PPF is open to both public and private sector project developers working on climate-aligned infrastructure in Ghana. Projects will be assessed based on their climate impact, financial viability and potential to attract investment.

The projects are expected to span priority sectors including renewable energy, waste and water management, urban infrastructure, transport, housing and social infrastructure.

An initial pilot cohort of projects is already under active preparation. The full PPF pipeline will be developed through a structured and transparent appraisal process in partnership with GIIF and other Ghanaian stakeholders.

Further details on eligibility criteria, the application process and contact information are available at fsdafrica.org.

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