Huan and Mateo win J60 doubles title in Accra

Huan and Mateo have won the boys' doubles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour Junior J60 tournament in Accra.

Fennis and Kolesova claimed the girls' doubles title after beating Nigeria's Yakubu and Ogunjobi 7-5, 6-3 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Nigerian pair pushed their opponents in a closely contested opening set, but Fennis and Kolesova held their nerve to take the match in straight sets.

In the boys' event, Spain's Romero and Jimenez beat Beckles and Hua 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final.

The tournament is being staged in partnership with the Tennis Foundation Ghana and the Ghana Tennis Federation.

The J60 event is followed by a higher-tier J100 tournament in Accra, which runs from 28 September to 3 October.

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