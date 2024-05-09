I almost regretted sharing videos – Real Warri Pikin on backlash after weight loss surgery

Nigerian comedian and actress Real Warri Pikin says she has come to terms with celebrities who choose to keep their weight loss surgeries private, arguing that they should not face criticism for doing so.
Speaking with Doreen Avio on JoyNews, she revealed that the backlash she suffered after sharing images of her own experience with gastric sleeve surgery made her rethink disclosing further details.
“I almost regretted coming out to say my truth, because people do not accept change. They are stuck with the old version of you because your old version makes them happy, and comfortable. They are plus size, they’re big, they can relate and it makes them happy. So, when you change they feel like you’ve betrayed them, they can’t accept change,” Real Warri Pikin said.
The comedian said she reflected on whether she should have fabricated her transformation by attributing it to exercise and slimming teas.
Real Warri Pikin insisted that sharing her story was never to influence others to undergo the same procedure.
But she also expressed gratitude for some positive comments she received. Real Warri Pikin revealed that many people were inspired by her journey and took the initiative to conduct their own research into the procedure.
She stated that undergoing a gastric sleeve surgery should be under the advise of a medical professional.
The comedian stressed that it is not suitable for everyone and can pose significant risks to those who aren't ideal candidates.
“If you want to do it talk to your doctor. You might not be a candidate for gastric, and you might lose your life,” Real Warri Pikin cautioned.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
4 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
11 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
19 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
24 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
25 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
35 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours