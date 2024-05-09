Real Warri Pikin reveals she had to refund contractual fees due to ill-health

Real Warri Pikin (Credit: Instagram - "realwarripikin

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin has revealed that her weight before her gastric sleeve surgery was causing her a myriad of health issues.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on JoyNews, the comedian revealed that she struggled with frequent illnesses so much that she had to be taken to the hospital on a number of occasions.

This, Real Warri Pikin said, affected her ability to perform in order to earn her livelihood.

The comedian cum actress noted that she was unable to perform at comedy shows and had to refund some monies paid to her, adding that “It wasn’t easy at all.”

She said her decision to undergo the surgery was on the advise of her doctor, noting that “You cannot lose weight naturally, don't deceive yourself, there’s a lot of things involved.”

Real Warri Pikin said that the gastric sleeve surgery, where about 80% of her stomach fat was removed, was not a painful experience.

Post-surgery, she said she maintains a balanced diet and a gym routine, emphasising the importance of dietary control in weight management.

"Weight is lost in the kitchen, not the gym. You only tone up in the gym, so you eat less, you reduce," Real Warri Pikin said.

