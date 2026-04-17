I didn’t flee – Kwamigah-Atokple surfaces at military event amid EOCO storm

Audio By Carbonatix
Council of State member Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple has dismissed claims that he has fled Ghana, appearing publicly in Ho just hours after allegations that he had escaped to the United States.
The claims emerged at the height of the ongoing controversy involving the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), which has come under intense scrutiny over its handling of matters linked to the Council of State member.
The situation has triggered widespread public debate, with critics accusing EOCO of overreach and disregard for court processes, while supporters argue the agency is acting within its mandate.
The controversy has been further amplified by commentary across media platforms, including claims that Dr Kwamigah-Atokple had left the country.
But in what appears to be a direct rebuttal, the Council of State member shared photos of himself attending the 60th Anniversary Grand Durbar of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho.
In a statement accompanying the images, he highlighted his presence at the event and paid tribute to the Ghana Armed Forces.
“Today, I had the distinct honour of attending the 60th Anniversary Grand Durbar of the 66 Artillery Regiment, held under the theme ‘Six Decades of Dedicated Service’ in Ho. This anniversary is a reminder of discipline, sacrifice, and the enduring strength of the Ghana Armed Forces over time.”
He praised the dedication of military personnel, stating, “My admiration goes to the unquenchable spirit of the men and women who continue to serve with courage, dedication, and precision.
"Through changing times and challenges, they have held the line with resilience and honour, embodying values that remain vital to our national identity.”
Dr Kwamigah-Atokple also expressed appreciation to both past and present members of the military.
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the men and women of the military, past and present, for holding the line with courage and honour. Your service continues to safeguard our peace and inspire national pride.”
Reflecting on the milestone, he added, “Sixty years on, your legacy as men and women in uniform remains formidable. Once a Gunner, Always a Gunner. May God keep renewing your strength and spirit.”
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