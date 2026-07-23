India activist ends hunger strike after 26 days

Audio By Carbonatix
India's activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended a hunger strike after 26 days of fasting in support of youth-led protesters demanding education reforms.
In a post on X, Wangchuk - better known as "Sonam sir" - said he did so "after a long negotiation on various conditions" and also to avert "possible violence in the country".
Wangchuk, 59, went on strike to support the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose members also demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The activist earlier said he had lost 11kg (24lb) but was "still alive". He was forcibly removed from a protest venue in Delhi last Saturday and taken to hospital.
Wangchuk, a well-known name in India, ended his hunger strike after the government assured him no legal action would be taken against protesters rallying at Janta Mantar site, India's NDTV website reported.
India's state and health ministers had visited Wangchuk in hospital.
Reacting to Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote in a post on X: "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days."
But he added: "The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until [Education Minister] Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."
Mass protests have not stopped in the Indian capital, after the brutal police crackdown on Monday's march to parliament, which left scores of protesters and officers injured.
The CJP is now one of India's most visible youth movements. It is being seen as one of the biggest public displays of dissent against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, which has been in power since 2014.
It emerged in May as an online satirical movement to protest against paper leaks and other irregularities in India's top exams and has gained a massive following on social media.
The protesters, who call themselves cockroaches, have been demonstrating for a month now, with some members also going on hunger strike.
They are demanding the resignation of the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, after a key entrance exam for aspiring doctors was cancelled in early May following a paper leak.
They say the minister must take moral responsibility and quit.
Latest Stories
-
Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
1 minute
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
10 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
16 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
31 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
52 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
2 hours
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
2 hours