India’s Cockroach protesters set to march to parliament

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has said Monday's march will happen as planned

Thousands of students, parents, activists and political leaders are set to march to the Indian parliament following a call from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for reforms in the education system.

The protesters have been gathering at the protest venue in Delhi since Sunday, and scores of police and paramilitaries have been deployed.

Chaos erupted on Saturday when activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, who was on day 21 of his hunger strike in CJP's support, was forcibly taken to hospital. He continues fasting there.

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP emerged in May as an online satirical movement to protest paper leaks and exam irregularities and has gained a huge following.

The protesters, who call themselves cockroaches, have been sitting at Jantar Mantar, a 300-year-old observatory in Delhi, for a month now. Members of some student organisations have also joined Wangchuk in his fast.

Wangchuk's fast in the scorching Delhi summer had drawn a lot of attention. He had been consuming just salt and water and had lost more than 9kg (1.4 stone) and was in a lot of pain.

Despite the discomfort, he had vowed to take part in the march to parliament and jokingly told his supporters that if he were to die, his ghost would join the protest.

But on Saturday, chaos erupted just before 07:30 local time (02:00 GMT) when dozens of police and paramilitary personnel swooped in on the stage where the activist was lying down. Protesters who tried to stop them were pushed away.

The policemen covered him with curtains of bedsheets before removing him from the stage. He was taken away in an ambulance and admitted to government-run Safdarjung Hospital. The activist's wife Gitanjali Angmo has said that he continues to be on fast there and has refused food and drinks.

On Sunday, she said, "Sonam will end his hunger strike if political leaders meet him at the hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be the main issue during the parliament session."

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the protest site and taken to hospital on day 19 of his hunger strike

Even though Wangchuk will not be able to participate, Dipke has said that Monday's march will happen as planned.

"If they think that taking Wangchuk away will end this movement, they are mistaken. We will remain here, and will march to parliament on 20 July," he said.

Dipke has also begun an indefinite fast since Saturday in Wangchuk's place.

Thousands of people have said they will join the march in solidarity with the protesters.

The CJP's protests have centred around cancellation of several important exams following allegations of paper leaks.

In early May, a crucial medical entrance exam was cancelled after a paper leak, affecting nearly 2.28 million candidates who wrote the test. A retest was held on 21 June - but more than 20 students died by suicide, according to their families.

One of the main demands of the protesters is for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. They say he must take moral responsibility for the paper leaks and quit.

Pradhan has dismissed the CJP and its supporters as "the B-team of disruptive elements". The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not engaged with the protesters yet.

Following Saturday's action, the CJP has also demanded Modi's resignation. "Until now, we were demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but after this despicable act, we will now demand the resignation of Narendra Modi," Dipke said.

MPs from several opposition parties condemned the action against Wangchuk, describing it as "shocking coercive state violence" and "an assault on democracy".

In recent days, there was growing pressure from the opposition and civil society leaders for the government to engage with the protesters.

Many have visited the fasting activist and said that the protesters' demands are legitimate and that the government must engage with them to understand their concerns.

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