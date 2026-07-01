Issaka Seidu closes in on IFK Göteborg move after agreeing personal terms

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Ghanaian left-back Issaka Seidu is on the verge of joining Swedish giants IFK Göteborg after an impressive spell with Superettan side Ljungskile SK, JoySports understands.
The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the standout performers in Sweden's second tier last season, attracting interest from several clubs with his consistent displays at left-back.
JoySports understands that personal terms have been agreed between Seidu and IFK Göteborg, with the Ghanaian expected to sign his contract on Thursday if the clubs finalise the remaining details of the transfer.
The nature of the deal is yet to be confirmed, with discussions still ongoing over whether the move will be a permanent transfer or another arrangement.
Seidu has already informed Ljungskile that he has played his final match for the club as negotiations advance.
The Ghanaian defender made 12 league appearances last season, scoring once and providing an assist while earning a reputation as one of the league's most consistent full-backs.
His performances have not gone unnoticed, with IFK Göteborg moving quickly to secure his signature ahead of rival interest.
Seidu remains under contract with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, whom he joined in 2024 before moving to Ljungskile to gain regular first-team football.
Widely regarded as one of Ghana's promising young defenders, Seidu had been on the radar of several Swedish top-flight clubs even before his move to Ljungskile.
A transfer to IFK Göteborg would mark another important step in his development, providing him with the opportunity to compete in the Allsvenskan while continuing his rise in European football.
If completed, Seidu will become the latest Ghanaian player to feature in Sweden's top flight, a league that has served as a successful development pathway for several Ghanaian footballers before making bigger moves across Europe.
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