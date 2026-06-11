Korle Klottey’s revenue surges to GH¢40 million as municipality positions itself as an investment hub

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has increased its internally generated revenue from GH¢14.7 million in 2023 to GH¢40 million in 2025, supporting infrastructure growth and positioning itself as a leading investment destination.

The achievement was highlighted at the maiden Korle Klottey Business and Investment Forum held in Accra, where government officials, investors, development partners and business leaders gathered to explore opportunities for economic growth and strategic partnerships.

Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, attributed the growth to reforms in revenue mobilisation, particularly the digitalisation of property rate collection and business operating permits. According to him, the increased revenue has strengthened the Assembly's ability to undertake major development projects, including the redevelopment of the Odawna Market, which is expected to accommodate about 6,000 traders upon completion.

He noted that the Assembly has also invested in market modernisation projects, sanitation and waste management services, road infrastructure, and the construction of zonal council complexes, with nearly 80 per cent of local development projects funded through internally generated funds.

The MCE described the municipality as Ghana's commercial, financial and administrative hub, emphasising its strategic position as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat and a key player in advancing the government's economic transformation agenda.

Addressing participants, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, described the constituency as one of the most diverse municipalities in the country, noting that people from virtually every ethnic group in Ghana live and work within the municipality.

She said this diversity, coupled with the municipality's strategic location, makes it an attractive destination for investment.

The MP, however, stressed that investment should go beyond financial returns and focus on improving the lives of residents. She called for deliberate efforts to build human capacity to ensure local people are equipped to take advantage of opportunities created by new investments.

According to her, investments should contribute to job creation, urban infrastructure development, innovation and technological advancement while improving the overall quality of life of residents.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings urged investors to consider how local suppliers and businesses can be integrated into their value chains and how employment opportunities generated from investments can directly benefit residents of the municipality.

She emphasised that successful development projects are those that actively involve communities from the planning stage rather than imposing solutions on them.

"Do not assume what communities need. Engage them, listen to them and allow them to help identify the problems and shape the solutions," she advised.

The forum also witnessed the launch of the Korle Klottey Business and Investment Guide 2026, a document intended to provide potential investors with information on opportunities, incentives and the municipality's business environment.

Officials believe the forum will serve as an annual platform to attract investment, strengthen public-private partnerships and accelerate economic development within the municipality.

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