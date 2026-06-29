Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry

Tomato traders at the Asafo and Roman Hill markets in Kumasi have appealed to the Government to implement urgent measures to revive Ghana’s tomato industry to ensure year-round local production, stabilise prices and reduce dependence on imports.

The traders said sustained investment in the sector would guarantee a stable supply of tomatoes, improve marketing opportunities, and strengthen food security across the country.

Speaking in separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the traders observed that although Kumasi remained one of the country’s major commercial centres for tomato trading, declining local production had forced many traders to rely on supplies from neighbouring countries, particularly during periods of scarcity.

According to them, the shortage of tomatoes this year has been worsened by heavy rains, which destroyed tomato farms in major producing areas, leading to reduced supplies and sharp increases in prices.

They also noted that traders who previously travelled to Burkina Faso to purchase tomatoes were no longer able to do so, further worsening the supply situation.

The traders attributed the decline in local production to rising production costs, recurrent pest and disease outbreaks, inadequate irrigation facilities and unpredictable weather conditions, which have compelled many farmers to reduce their acreage or abandon tomato cultivation altogether.

Madam Ama Agyeiwaa, a tomato trader at the Asafo Market, said the shortage was affecting not only traders but also restaurants, chop bars, food vendors and households that depend on fresh tomatoes for daily meals.

She appealed to the Government to expand irrigation infrastructure in major tomato-growing communities to support year-round cultivation and reduce reliance on rainfall.

She also called for increased access to improved, disease-resistant tomato seeds and affordable fertilisers to help farmers increase productivity and improve the quality of their produce.

Madam Ataa Yaa, another trader, urged the Government to invest in technologies that would enable tomato cultivation during the rainy season.

“Tomatoes are an essential ingredient in almost every home, so we need innovative farming methods that will ensure continuous production throughout the year,” she said.

The traders further appealed for improvements in road infrastructure linking farming communities to major markets to reduce transportation costs and minimise post-harvest losses.

They also called for the establishment of modern cold storage facilities to preserve fresh tomatoes during periods of abundance and reduce spoilage.

Additionally, they advocated the development of a vibrant tomato processing industry to provide a ready market for farmers and protect them against price fluctuations during bumper harvests.

The traders urged financial institutions to design affordable credit facilities for tomato farmers and market women to enable them expand their businesses and improve productivity across the value chain.

They encouraged young people to venture into commercial tomato farming, stressing that government support through mechanisation, irrigation and access to credit would make the sector more attractive and profitable.

The traders also recommended backyard tomato cultivation to help households supplement supplies during periods of scarcity.

They appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to strengthen extension services by intensifying farmer education on climate-smart agriculture, modern production techniques and effective pest and disease management.

The traders emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among farmers, traders, processors and transport operators to improve efficiency across the tomato value chain and ensure a consistent supply of the commodity throughout the year.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.