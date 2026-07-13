Legal practitioner ousts incumbent to win Atwima Nwabiagya South NPP chairmanship

Dr Eugene Boakye Danquah, a 54-year-old legal practitioner, has been elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency after defeating the incumbent, Mr. Stephen Boateng.

Dr Boakye Danquah secured 742 of the 1,306 valid votes cast, while Mr Boateng polled 621 votes, ending the incumbent’s four-year tenure.

Other elected officers include Mr Akwasi Appiah as First Vice Chairman, Oheneba Nana Asiedu as Second Vice Chairman, and Mr John Kwame Duodu as Constituency Secretary.

Also elected were Mr Simon Boateng as Assistant Secretary, Mr Isaac Kusi Boateng, who retained his position as Organiser, Mr Thaddeus Opoku Takyi as Treasurer, and Mr Abdul Razak Amoah, who was elected unopposed as Communications Officer.

The remaining winners were Mrs Jane Amoako, who retained her position as Women’s Organiser, Mr Ember Sarfo Dominic as Youth Organiser, and Mr Abdul-Latif Agyei as Nasara Coordinator.

There were a total of 37 rejected ballots.

Delegates who participated in the election comprised 17 constituency executives, five members each from the Council of Elders and Council of Patrons, 105 Polling Station Coordinators, and 1,347 Polling Station Executives drawn from the constituency’s 21 electoral areas.

Ms Shirley Kyei, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South, was present to cast her vote and later appealed to party members to remain united after the keenly contested election.

Voting was temporarily suspended for about three hours following a dispute over the First Vice Chairman race.

Supporters of aspirant Mr Anane John Hawkson demanded a recount of ballots, while supporters of Mr Akwasi Appiah insisted that the Electoral Commission declare their candidate the winner.

The disagreement resulted in the destruction of five plastic chairs belonging to the Abuakwa-Maakro Roman Catholic Church, which served as the polling venue.

After consultations with key stakeholders, the Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Ofori Gyamfi, officially declared Mr Appiah the winner of the First Vice Chairman contest.

Dr Boakye Danquah, popularly known as Nana Appiah, called on party members to put the contest behind them and work together to strengthen the party ahead of the 2028 general election.

He said unity and collective commitment would be crucial to the successful implementation of the party’s programmes and electoral strategy.

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