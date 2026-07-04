Massive fire engulfs warehouse at Tema Free Zones enclave

A major fire has broken out at a warehouse located within the Tema Free Zones enclave, prompting a large-scale emergency response by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Firefighters from the Tema Regional Headquarters were among the first responders to arrive at the scene and immediately began efforts to bring the blaze, which started on Saturday evening, under control.

As the intensity of the fire increased, the GNFS mobilised personnel and fire appliances from all fire stations within the Tema Region to reinforce the ongoing firefighting operation.

Initial reports indicated that seven fire pumps were deployed to the scene in the early stages of the emergency. However, emergency officials later confirmed that more than 10 fire appliances had been committed to the operation, underscoring the magnitude of the incident.

Firefighters are working to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining facilities within the industrial enclave.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and there was no immediate information on casualties or the extent of damage to the warehouse and its contents.

Officials said investigations would commence after the blaze had been brought under control.

The Ghana National Fire Service has urged the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to carry out their work safely and efficiently.

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