MTN recognised among global telecom leaders in Ranking Digital Rights Index, ranks second worldwide

Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer,

MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecommunications operator, ranks second globally in the 2026 Ranking Digital Rights Index – becoming the first telecommunications company headquartered in an emerging market to place among the top three performers worldwide.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the Group’s efforts to strengthen transparency, governance and the protection of digital rights for citizens across its markets.

The RDR Index is widely regarded as a global benchmark for corporate accountability in the technology and telecommunications sector, evaluating how companies uphold fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression and privacy, through their policies, governance frameworks and public disclosures.

Against this global backdrop, MTN achieved a score of 42 out of 100, sustaining a strong momentum in improving transparency this assessment cycle. MTN climbed from sixth place in the previous ranking to second place.

Commenting on the Group’s performance, Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, said: “Our progress in the Ranking Digital Rights Index reflects the deliberate steps we have taken to strengthen governance, enhance transparency and embed respect for digital human rights across our operations.”

MTN's gains were driven by score increases across all three RDR categories, marked by strengthened governance disclosures, the introduction of a comprehensive advertising content policy, and enhanced measures related to user data protection.

“Our journey on digital rights has been one of continuous evolution. As the landscape changes, we are deliberately adapting our approach, drawing on lessons from our experiences across markets and strengthening how we translate commitments into practical action,” Morafo added.

As Africa’s leading digital platform, MTN operates across diverse and complex regulatory environments, where balancing digital inclusion and human rights considerations is increasingly critical.

The company remains committed to strengthening transparency and disclosure practices, embedding digital human rights across all markets, enhancing governance and accountability mechanisms, and aligning with evolving global standards and stakeholder expectations.

“While we are encouraged by this progress, protecting digital rights is an ongoing responsibility,” Morafo said “We will continue refining our approach to address emerging risks and ensure our customers remain at the centre of how we operate”, she concluded.

As digital connectivity continues to expand, the Group will continue to play a leading role in ensuring that the benefits of a modern connected life are delivered responsibly, ethically and inclusively.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.