Naa Ashorkor makes directorial debut with ‘The Legend of Aku Sika’ stage play

Actress and TV Personality Naa Ashorkor is stepping into new territory as she takes on her first directing role in the highly anticipated production of The Legend of Aku Sika by Professor Martin Owusu.
This collaboration between Image Bureau, April Communications, and the National Theatre will grace the stage on June 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th at the National Theatre in honour of Professor Owusu.
Renowned as the Queen of the stage in Ghana, Naa Ashorkor brings her passion and expertise to the director’s chair, with the assistance of George Quaye, director of Ola Rotimi’s “The Gods Are Not to Blame”.
Together, they are set to create a captivating and unforgettable experience for audiences.
The production will also feature Adomaa Adjeman, making her stage debut as the lead actress, Aku Sika.
Adjeman’s transition from her screen and music background to the world of theatre adds an exciting element to the production, further enhancing the storytelling and characters created by Professor Owusu.
With the combined efforts of Image Bureau, April Communications, and the National Theatre, this production promises to be a worthy tribute to Professor Owusu’s legacy, with the added touch of Naa Ashorkor’s direction.
Don’t miss the directing debut of the Queen of the Stage in “The Legend of Aku Sika” at the National Theatre on June 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased at www.imagebureaugh.com or dial #7141121#
